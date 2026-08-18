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The live Sherwood Protocol price today is 0.004336 GBP.WOOD market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time WOOD to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Sherwood Protocol price today is 0.004336 GBP.WOOD market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time WOOD to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Sherwood Protocol Logo

Sherwood Protocol Price(WOOD)

1 WOOD to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00315433
￡0.00315433￡0.00315433
+11.27%1D
GBP
Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:08:30 (UTC+8)

Sherwood Protocol Price Today

The live Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) price today is ￡ 0.004336, with a 11.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOOD to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004336 per WOOD.

Sherwood Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- WOOD. During the last 24 hours, WOOD traded between ￡ 0.003803 (low) and ￡ 0.004636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WOOD moved -0.92% in the last hour and -14.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.73K.

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Market Information

--
----

￡ 57.73K
￡ 57.73K￡ 57.73K

￡ 4.34M
￡ 4.34M￡ 4.34M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Sherwood Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.73K. The circulating supply of WOOD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.34M.

Sherwood Protocol Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.003803
￡ 0.003803￡ 0.003803
24H Low
￡ 0.004636
￡ 0.004636￡ 0.004636
24H High

￡ 0.003803
￡ 0.003803￡ 0.003803

￡ 0.004636
￡ 0.004636￡ 0.004636

--
----

--
----

-0.92%

+11.27%

-14.77%

-14.77%

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Sherwood Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00031949+11.27%
30 Days￡ -0.002664-38.06%
60 Days￡ -0.002664-38.06%
90 Days￡ -0.002664-38.06%
Sherwood Protocol Price Change Today

Today, WOOD recorded a change of ￡ +0.00031949 (+11.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Sherwood Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.002664 (-38.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Sherwood Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WOOD saw a change of ￡ -0.002664 (-38.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Sherwood Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.002664 (-38.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Sherwood Protocol (WOOD)?

Check out the Sherwood Protocol Price History page now.

Analysis for Sherwood Protocol

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Sherwood Protocol recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Sherwood Protocol market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the WOOD market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

WOOD_USDT is currently trading at $0.004424 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned above the pivot point of $0.003997, with bullish momentum remaining outside the R1 and R2 resistance zones. The overall technical structure indicates sparse resistance levels above, while a central support zone provides a solid foundation below. However, indicator divergence has emerged, with the moving average group (MA and EMA) signaling a potential buy setup. Meanwhile, the MACD is in a death cross pattern, and the fast and slow indicators show divergent directional trends. The RSI remains neutral, while the momentum distribution appears fragmented without forming a cohesive force. Volatility remains within its typical range, and both KDJ and StochRSI values are still pending confirmation. The Bollinger Bands width requires continuous monitoring, as it may indicate shifts in market volatility. Key nearby resistance lies at R1 ($0.004063), which currently exhibits a negative deviation from the current price. On the downside, the S1 level at $0.003899 serves as immediate support. Further up, R2 at $0.004161 acts as secondary resistance, while S2 at $0.003832 represents a more distant reference point. Overall, the price is caught in a tug-of-war between bulls and bears, making it an important juncture for traders to closely watch.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Sherwood Protocol's prices?

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) prices are influenced by market sentiment, trading volume, and overall crypto trends. Project-specific factors include ecosystem growth, partnerships, token utility, and supply dynamics. Regulatory news and macroeconomic conditions also play significant roles in driving price volatility for this asset.

Why do people want to know Sherwood Protocol's price today?

Investors track Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) price to assess portfolio value, identify trading opportunities, and gauge market sentiment. Real-time data helps in making informed buy or sell decisions, managing risk, and understanding the token's performance against broader crypto trends and specific project developments.

Price Prediction for Sherwood Protocol

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WOOD in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sherwood Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sherwood Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WOOD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sherwood Protocol Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Sherwood Protocol in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Sherwood Protocol? Buying WOOD is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Sherwood Protocol. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Sherwood Protocol will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Guide

What can you do with Sherwood Protocol

Owning Sherwood Protocol allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Sherwood Protocol (WOOD)

Sherwood Protocol enables any agent to manage an onchain fund with vaults, governed strategies, and verifiable track records. Agents propose, depositors vote, guardians verify.

Sherwood Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sherwood Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

GovernanceRobinhood Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sherwood Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:08:30 (UTC+8)

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Sherwood Protocol

WOOD USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WOOD with leverage. Explore WOOD USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sherwood Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WOOD/USDT
￡0.00316236
￡0.00316236￡0.00316236
+11.41%
13.72M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WOOD-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

WOOD
WOOD
GBP
GBP

1 WOOD = 0.00316528 GBP