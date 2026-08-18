Sherwood Protocol Price Today

The live Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) price today is ￡ 0.004336, with a 11.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOOD to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004336 per WOOD.

Sherwood Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- WOOD. During the last 24 hours, WOOD traded between ￡ 0.003803 (low) and ￡ 0.004636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WOOD moved -0.92% in the last hour and -14.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.73K.

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 57.73K￡ 57.73K ￡ 57.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 4.34M￡ 4.34M ￡ 4.34M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Sherwood Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.73K. The circulating supply of WOOD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.34M.