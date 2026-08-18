Sherwood Protocol Price(WOOD)
The live Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) price today is ￡ 0.004336, with a 11.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOOD to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004336 per WOOD.
Sherwood Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- WOOD. During the last 24 hours, WOOD traded between ￡ 0.003803 (low) and ￡ 0.004636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, WOOD moved -0.92% in the last hour and -14.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.73K.
ROBINHOOD
The current Market Cap of Sherwood Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.73K. The circulating supply of WOOD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.34M.
-0.92%
+11.27%
-14.77%
-14.77%
Track the price changes of Sherwood Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.00031949
|+11.27%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.002664
|-38.06%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.002664
|-38.06%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.002664
|-38.06%
Today, WOOD recorded a change of ￡ +0.00031949 (+11.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.002664 (-38.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, WOOD saw a change of ￡ -0.002664 (-38.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.002664 (-38.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Sherwood Protocol (WOOD)?
Check out the Sherwood Protocol Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Sherwood Protocol recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the WOOD market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|Price > R2
|Above R2
|Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.
WOOD_USDT is currently trading at $0.004424 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned above the pivot point of $0.003997, with bullish momentum remaining outside the R1 and R2 resistance zones. The overall technical structure indicates sparse resistance levels above, while a central support zone provides a solid foundation below. However, indicator divergence has emerged, with the moving average group (MA and EMA) signaling a potential buy setup. Meanwhile, the MACD is in a death cross pattern, and the fast and slow indicators show divergent directional trends. The RSI remains neutral, while the momentum distribution appears fragmented without forming a cohesive force. Volatility remains within its typical range, and both KDJ and StochRSI values are still pending confirmation. The Bollinger Bands width requires continuous monitoring, as it may indicate shifts in market volatility. Key nearby resistance lies at R1 ($0.004063), which currently exhibits a negative deviation from the current price. On the downside, the S1 level at $0.003899 serves as immediate support. Further up, R2 at $0.004161 acts as secondary resistance, while S2 at $0.003832 represents a more distant reference point. Overall, the price is caught in a tug-of-war between bulls and bears, making it an important juncture for traders to closely watch.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Sherwood Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Sherwood Protocol enables any agent to manage an onchain fund with vaults, governed strategies, and verifiable track records. Agents propose, depositors vote, guardians verify.
For a more in-depth understanding of Sherwood Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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|Type
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