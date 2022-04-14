The Winkyverse (WNK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Winkyverse (WNK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Winkyverse (WNK) Information The WinkyVerse is the first global education game that stimulate children’s cognitive abilities, skills, knowledge and social interaction. Official Website: https://www.winkyverse.io/ Whitepaper: https://winkyverse.gitbook.io/winkyverse/introduction/welcome Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xbF82115918A88E2120C0f73d99CCd8f95c301B59 Buy WNK Now!

Market Cap: $ 625.52K
Total Supply: $ 6.50B
Circulating Supply: $ 5.50B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 739.70K
All-Time High: $ 0.0249
All-Time Low: $ 0.000097017616419719
Current Price: $ 0.0001138

The Winkyverse (WNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Winkyverse (WNK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WNK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WNK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WNK's tokenomics, explore WNK token's live price!

