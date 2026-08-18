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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on WLFI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on WLFI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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WLFI (WLFI) Technical Analysis Today

WLFI (WLFI) Technical Analysis Today

The WLFI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WLFI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about WLFI's analysis below.

WLFI (WLFI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05995--+8.03%+5.26%-5.71%
Know more about WLFI Price

WLFI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of WLFI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 4
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.06002
0.06001
R2
0.06001
0.06
R1
0.06
0.06
PP
0.05999
0.05999
S1
0.05998
0.05998
S2
0.05997
0.05998
S3
0.05996
0.05997

WLFI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
10.45M
$45.70 M
$35.26 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.62M
3-Day Active Buys
$15.68 M
3-Day Active Sells
$15.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.37M
7-Day Active Buys
$28.22 M
7-Day Active Sells
$28.59 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

WLFI Capital Flow

Net InflowWLFIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.35 M0.06
2026-08-17-$0.22 M0.06
2026-08-16$0.50 M0.06
2026-08-15$1.27 M0.06
2026-08-14$0.15 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about WLFI

Trade WLFI (WLFI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live WLFI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WLFI/USDT
$0.05995
$0.05995$0.05995
+0.11%
817.66K (USDT)
WLFI/USDC
$0.05989
$0.05989$0.05989
+0.26%
929.99K (USDT)
WLFI/USD1
$0.05995
$0.05995$0.05995
+0.16%
917.32K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WLFI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WLFI
WLFI
USD
USD

1 WLFI = 0.05995 USD