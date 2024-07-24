Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics

Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Worldcoin (WLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Worldcoin (WLD) Information

Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.

Official Website:
https://worldcoin.org/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.worldcoin.org/
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x163f8c2467924be0ae7b5347228cabf260318753

Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Worldcoin (WLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.82B
Total Supply:
--
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.83B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
All-Time High:
$ 11.95
All-Time Low:
$ 0.581715807558338
Current Price:
$ 0.992
In-Depth Token Structure of Worldcoin (WLD)

Dive deeper into how WLD tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Worldcoin (WLD) is designed as a global identity and financial network token, with a focus on broad distribution, user incentives, and robust governance. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 10 billion WLD tokens.
  • Initial Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum.
  • Inflation: The supply is fixed for the first 15 years. Afterward, governance may enable an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation RecipientDescription / PurposeUnlocking Schedule
CommunityUser Grants, Network Operation, Ecosystem Fund. Worldcoin Foundation governs allocations.500M unlocked at genesis; 3.5B unlocked gradually (Years 1-3); 1.75B (Years 4-6); 875M (Years 7-9); 875M (Years 10-15)
TFH InvestorsEarly investors in Tools for Humanity (TFH), the initial developer.12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
Initial Development TeamTeam members and contributors.12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
TFH ReserveReserve for TFH, contractually locked at least as long as investors/team.Matches lock-up periods of investors/team

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • User Grants:

    • Orb-verified users receive 1 WLD as a welcome grant and 25 WLD in recurring grants.
    • At least 6 billion WLD (60% of total supply) are targeted for user grants.
    • Grants are distributed on Optimism (L2), with WLD bridged from Ethereum.

  • Orb Operators:

    • Operators are rewarded in WLD for each successful user sign-up.
    • Orbs are allocated via a bidding process to maximize efficiency and sign-up rates.
    • Operator rewards are funded from the operational allocation.

  • Ecosystem and Operational Costs:

    • Up to 1 billion WLD (10% of total supply) for operational costs (e.g., bug bounties, grants, outreach).
    • 500 million WLD (5% of total supply) for an Ecosystem Fund (R&D, grants, liquidity, etc.).

  • Governance:

    • WLD holders will have governance rights, with future potential for expanded utility (e.g., payments, signaling support for initiatives).
    • World ID enables "one person, one vote" governance, supplementing token-based voting.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Allocation RecipientLocking MechanismUnlocking Time / Schedule
CommunityStaged unlocks governed by Worldcoin Foundation500M at genesis (instant); 3.5B over 3 years (daily); 1.75B (Years 4-6, daily); 875M (Years 7-9, daily); 875M (Years 10-15, daily)
TFH Investors12-month lock-up after warrant exerciseDaily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
Initial Development Team12-month lock-up after warrant exerciseDaily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
TFH ReserveContractually locked at least as long as investors/teamMatches lock-up periods of investors/team

Unlocking Example Table:

Start DateRecipientUnlock GranularityUnlock AmountUnlock Periods (days)
2023-07-24CommunityDaily3,500,000,0001,096
2023-07-24CommunityInstant500,000,0001
2024-07-24TFH ReserveDaily170,000,000730
2024-07-24TFH InvestorsDaily1,350,000,000730
2024-07-24Initial Development TeamDaily980,000,000730
2026-07-24CommunityDaily1,750,000,0001,096
2029-07-24CommunityDaily875,000,0001,096
2032-07-24CommunityDaily875,000,0002,192

Additional Notes

  • Distribution: The vast majority of tokens are intended for users and operators, with decreasing rewards over time to incentivize early adoption.
  • Governance and Decentralization: The protocol aims for progressive decentralization, with the Worldcoin Foundation currently managing on-chain operations via a multi-sig wallet.
  • Utility Expansion: Future uses may include payments, further governance, and ecosystem participation as determined by community governance.

Worldcoin’s tokenomics are designed to maximize user adoption, incentivize network growth, and ensure long-term sustainability through a carefully staged unlock and allocation process, with a strong focus on governance and ecosystem development.

Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Worldcoin (WLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WLD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WLD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

