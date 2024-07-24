Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics
Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.
Worldcoin (WLD) is designed as a global identity and financial network token, with a focus on broad distribution, user incentives, and robust governance. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion WLD tokens.
- Initial Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum.
- Inflation: The supply is fixed for the first 15 years. Afterward, governance may enable an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description / Purpose
|Unlocking Schedule
|Community
|User Grants, Network Operation, Ecosystem Fund. Worldcoin Foundation governs allocations.
|500M unlocked at genesis; 3.5B unlocked gradually (Years 1-3); 1.75B (Years 4-6); 875M (Years 7-9); 875M (Years 10-15)
|TFH Investors
|Early investors in Tools for Humanity (TFH), the initial developer.
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
|Initial Development Team
|Team members and contributors.
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
|TFH Reserve
|Reserve for TFH, contractually locked at least as long as investors/team.
|Matches lock-up periods of investors/team
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
User Grants:
- Orb-verified users receive 1 WLD as a welcome grant and 25 WLD in recurring grants.
- At least 6 billion WLD (60% of total supply) are targeted for user grants.
- Grants are distributed on Optimism (L2), with WLD bridged from Ethereum.
-
Orb Operators:
- Operators are rewarded in WLD for each successful user sign-up.
- Orbs are allocated via a bidding process to maximize efficiency and sign-up rates.
- Operator rewards are funded from the operational allocation.
-
Ecosystem and Operational Costs:
- Up to 1 billion WLD (10% of total supply) for operational costs (e.g., bug bounties, grants, outreach).
- 500 million WLD (5% of total supply) for an Ecosystem Fund (R&D, grants, liquidity, etc.).
-
Governance:
- WLD holders will have governance rights, with future potential for expanded utility (e.g., payments, signaling support for initiatives).
- World ID enables "one person, one vote" governance, supplementing token-based voting.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time / Schedule
|Community
|Staged unlocks governed by Worldcoin Foundation
|500M at genesis (instant); 3.5B over 3 years (daily); 1.75B (Years 4-6, daily); 875M (Years 7-9, daily); 875M (Years 10-15, daily)
|TFH Investors
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise
|Daily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
|Initial Development Team
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise
|Daily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
|TFH Reserve
|Contractually locked at least as long as investors/team
|Matches lock-up periods of investors/team
Unlocking Example Table:
|Start Date
|Recipient
|Unlock Granularity
|Unlock Amount
|Unlock Periods (days)
|2023-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|3,500,000,000
|1,096
|2023-07-24
|Community
|Instant
|500,000,000
|1
|2024-07-24
|TFH Reserve
|Daily
|170,000,000
|730
|2024-07-24
|TFH Investors
|Daily
|1,350,000,000
|730
|2024-07-24
|Initial Development Team
|Daily
|980,000,000
|730
|2026-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|1,750,000,000
|1,096
|2029-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|875,000,000
|1,096
|2032-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|875,000,000
|2,192
Additional Notes
- Distribution: The vast majority of tokens are intended for users and operators, with decreasing rewards over time to incentivize early adoption.
- Governance and Decentralization: The protocol aims for progressive decentralization, with the Worldcoin Foundation currently managing on-chain operations via a multi-sig wallet.
- Utility Expansion: Future uses may include payments, further governance, and ecosystem participation as determined by community governance.
Worldcoin’s tokenomics are designed to maximize user adoption, incentivize network growth, and ensure long-term sustainability through a carefully staged unlock and allocation process, with a strong focus on governance and ecosystem development.
