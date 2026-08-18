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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Worldcoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Worldcoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About WLD

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Worldcoin (WLD) Technical Analysis Today

Worldcoin (WLD) Technical Analysis Today

The Worldcoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WLD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Worldcoin's analysis below.

Worldcoin (WLD) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.3259---3.30%-12.40%+32.53%
Know more about Worldcoin Price

Worldcoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Worldcoin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 0
Buy 10
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.3251
0.325
R2
0.325
0.3249
R1
0.3248
0.3248
PP
0.3247
0.3247
S1
0.3245
0.3246
S2
0.3244
0.3245
S3
0.3242
0.3244

Worldcoin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.16M
$28.75 M
$28.59 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
1.13M
3-Day Active Buys
$69.54 M
3-Day Active Sells
$68.41 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
1.44M
7-Day Active Buys
$130.64 M
7-Day Active Sells
$129.20 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Worldcoin Capital Flow

Net InflowWLDUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.43 M0.33
2026-08-17-$0.39 M0.36
2026-08-16$0.28 M0.36
2026-08-15-$0.83 M0.35
2026-08-14-$0.20 M0.35

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Worldcoin

Trade Worldcoin (WLD) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Worldcoin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WLD/USDT
$0.3259
$0.3259$0.3259
-9.64%
2.54M (USDT)
WLD/USDC
$0.326
$0.326$0.326
-9.51%
199.09K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WLD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WLD
WLD
USD
USD

1 WLD = 0.3259 USD