Worldcoin (WLD) Technical Analysis Today The Worldcoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WLD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Worldcoin's analysis below. Sign Up

Worldcoin (WLD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3259 -- -3.30% -12.40% +32.53%

Worldcoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Worldcoin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 0 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3251 0.325 R2 0.325 0.3249 R1 0.3248 0.3248 PP 0.3247 0.3247 S1 0.3245 0.3246 S2 0.3244 0.3245 S3 0.3242 0.3244

Worldcoin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.16M $28.75 M $28.59 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.13M 3-Day Active Buys $69.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $68.41 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.44M 7-Day Active Buys $130.64 M 7-Day Active Sells $129.20 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Worldcoin Capital Flow Net Inflow WLDUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.43 M 0.33 2026-08-17 -$0.39 M 0.36 2026-08-16 $0.28 M 0.36 2026-08-15 -$0.83 M 0.35 2026-08-14 -$0.20 M 0.35 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Worldcoin (WLD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Worldcoin price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume WLD / USDT $0.3259 $0.3259 $0.3259 -9.64% 2.54M (USDT) Trade WLD / USDC $0.326 $0.326 $0.326 -9.51% 199.09K (USDT) Trade