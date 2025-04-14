Witnet Logo

Witnet Price(WIT)

USD

Witnet (WIT) Live Price Chart

$0.001643
$0.001643$0.001643
+0.18%(1D)

WIT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Witnet (WIT) today is 0.001643 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Witnet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.97K USD
- Witnet price change within the day is +0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the WIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WIT price information.

WIT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Witnet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000295+0.18%
30 Days$ -0.000097-5.58%
60 Days$ -0.000281-14.61%
90 Days$ -0.001548-48.52%
Witnet Price Change Today

Today, WIT recorded a change of $ +0.00000295 (+0.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Witnet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000097 (-5.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Witnet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WIT saw a change of $ -0.000281 (-14.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Witnet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001548 (-48.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WIT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Witnet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0015
$ 0.0015$ 0.0015

$ 0.001671
$ 0.001671$ 0.001671

$ 0.021685
$ 0.021685$ 0.021685

+0.36%

+0.18%

-0.73%

WIT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 2.97K
$ 2.97K$ 2.97K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Witnet (WIT)

The Witnet protocol enables smart contracts to realize their true potential by giving them access to all sorts of valuable data sets, and by attesting and delivering that information securely thanks to its strong cryptoeconomic guarantees.

Witnet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Witnet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WIT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Witnet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Witnet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Witnet Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Witnet, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Witnet price prediction page.

Witnet Price History

Tracing WIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Witnet price history page.

How to buy Witnet (WIT)

Looking for how to buy Witnet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Witnet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WIT to Local Currencies

1 WIT to VND
42.128163
1 WIT to AUD
A$0.00259594
1 WIT to GBP
0.00123225
1 WIT to EUR
0.00144584
1 WIT to USD
$0.001643
1 WIT to MYR
RM0.00724563
1 WIT to TRY
0.06248329
1 WIT to JPY
¥0.234949
1 WIT to RUB
0.13513675
1 WIT to INR
0.14134729
1 WIT to IDR
Rp27.84745345
1 WIT to KRW
2.33711821
1 WIT to PHP
0.09373315
1 WIT to EGP
￡E.0.08377657
1 WIT to BRL
R$0.00962798
1 WIT to CAD
C$0.00226734
1 WIT to BDT
0.19960807
1 WIT to NGN
2.63722859
1 WIT to UAH
0.06782304
1 WIT to VES
Bs0.116653
1 WIT to PKR
Rs0.4608615
1 WIT to KZT
0.85084398
1 WIT to THB
฿0.0552048
1 WIT to TWD
NT$0.05321677
1 WIT to AED
د.إ0.00602981
1 WIT to CHF
Fr0.00133083
1 WIT to HKD
HK$0.01273325
1 WIT to MAD
.د.م0.01521418
1 WIT to MXN
$0.03307359

Witnet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Witnet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Witnet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Witnet

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

WIT
USD

1 WIT = 0.001643 USD

Trade

WITUSDT
$0.001643
$0.001643$0.001643
-1.09%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee