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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on WISHBONE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on WISHBONE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Technical Analysis Today

WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Technical Analysis Today

The WISHBONE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WISHBONE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about WISHBONE's analysis below.

WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.001311---51.97%-60.28%-34.45%
Know more about WISHBONE Price

WISHBONE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of WISHBONE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 5
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 9Neutral 3Buy 2
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.001344
0.001343
R2
0.001343
0.001341
R1
0.00134
0.00134
PP
0.001339
0.001339
S1
0.001336
0.001337
S2
0.001335
0.001336
S3
0.001332
0.001335

WISHBONE Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.02 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

WISHBONE Capital Flow

Net InflowWISHBONEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about WISHBONE

Trade WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live WISHBONE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WISHBONE/USD1
$0.00133
$0.00133$0.00133
-3.29%
44.90M (USDT)
WISHBONE/USDT
$0.001312
$0.001312$0.001312
-4.72%
48.23M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WISHBONE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WISHBONE
WISHBONE
USD
USD

1 WISHBONE = 0.001311 USD