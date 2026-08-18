Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live WISHBONE price today is 0.001312 GBP.WISHBONE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time WISHBONE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live WISHBONE price today is 0.001312 GBP.WISHBONE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time WISHBONE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About WISHBONE

WISHBONE Price Info

What is WISHBONE

WISHBONE Official Website

WISHBONE Tokenomics

WISHBONE Price Forecast

WISHBONE History

WISHBONE Buying Guide

WISHBONE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

WISHBONE Spot

WISHBONE USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

WISHBONE Logo

WISHBONE Price(WISHBONE)

1 WISHBONE to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00095849
￡0.00095849￡0.00095849
-2.52%1D
GBP
WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:05:18 (UTC+8)

WISHBONE Price Today

The live WISHBONE (WISHBONE) price today is ￡ 0.001312, with a 2.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current WISHBONE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001312 per WISHBONE.

WISHBONE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- WISHBONE. During the last 24 hours, WISHBONE traded between ￡ 0.001136 (low) and ￡ 0.001429 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WISHBONE moved -0.08% in the last hour and -51.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 61.53K.

WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Market Information

--
----

￡ 61.53K
￡ 61.53K￡ 61.53K

￡ 1.31M
￡ 1.31M￡ 1.31M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of WISHBONE is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 61.53K. The circulating supply of WISHBONE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.31M.

WISHBONE Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.001136
￡ 0.001136￡ 0.001136
24H Low
￡ 0.001429
￡ 0.001429￡ 0.001429
24H High

￡ 0.001136
￡ 0.001136￡ 0.001136

￡ 0.001429
￡ 0.001429￡ 0.001429

--
----

--
----

-0.08%

-2.52%

-51.93%

-51.93%

WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of WISHBONE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00002478-2.52%
30 Days￡ -0.001988-60.25%
60 Days￡ -0.000688-34.40%
90 Days￡ -0.000688-34.40%
WISHBONE Price Change Today

Today, WISHBONE recorded a change of ￡ -0.00002478 (-2.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

WISHBONE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.001988 (-60.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.

WISHBONE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WISHBONE saw a change of ￡ -0.000688 (-34.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

WISHBONE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.000688 (-34.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of WISHBONE (WISHBONE)?

Check out the WISHBONE Price History page now.

Analysis for WISHBONE

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate WISHBONE recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

WISHBONE market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the WISHBONE market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPrice < S2Below S2Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.

WISHBONE_USDT is trading at 0.001421 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the S2 pivot point of 0.001431. The central pivot at 0.00157 acts as the primary resistance level above. In the short term, the moving average cluster indicates a buy signal arrangement. Meanwhile, the long-term trend structure continues to exhibit a low-range oscillation pattern. The indicator system shows directional divergence: the MACD has formed a death cross, while the RSI remains in a neutral zone. Neither the fast nor slow lines have yet generated a resonance. Momentum distribution appears fragmented, and volatility remains at normal levels. The nearest reference support level is at S2, around 0.001431, which is less than 1% away from the current price. The first major resistance lies at S1, near 0.00151, with the central pivot at 0.00157 serving as a key distant reference. There is currently no immediate support level below. For the price to strengthen its structure, it needs to regain momentum and move back above S2. At present, the market is caught in a tug-of-war between bulls and bears.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence WISHBONE's prices?

WISHBONE price is influenced by several key factors:

1. Supply and demand dynamics in the market
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and Bitcoin trends
4. Project development updates and roadmap progress
5. Community engagement and social media activity
6. Partnership announcements
7. Token utility and use cases
8. Market speculation and investor sentiment

Why do people want to know WISHBONE's price today?

People want to know WISHBONE price today for several key reasons: to make informed trading decisions, track their investment portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, assess market trends, calculate potential profits or losses, and stay updated on price volatility for risk management purposes.

Price Prediction for WISHBONE

WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WISHBONE in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of WISHBONE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price WISHBONE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WISHBONE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking WISHBONE Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest WISHBONE in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with WISHBONE? Buying WISHBONE is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy WISHBONE. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and WISHBONE will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Guide

What can you do with WISHBONE

Owning WISHBONE allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying WISHBONE (WISHBONE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is WISHBONE (WISHBONE)

WISHBONE is a meme coin.

WISHBONE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WISHBONE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official WISHBONE Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemeRobinhood Chain Meme

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WISHBONE

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:05:18 (UTC+8)

WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about WISHBONE

WISHBONE USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WISHBONE with leverage. Explore WISHBONE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live WISHBONE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WISHBONE/USD1
￡0.000974258
￡0.000974258￡0.000974258
-2.94%
45.00M (USDT)
WISHBONE/USDT
￡0.00095703
￡0.00095703￡0.00095703
-4.79%
48.38M (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0.00000
￡0.00000￡0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.173594
￡0.173594￡0.173594

-20.73%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0.0102638
￡0.0102638￡0.0102638

+0.42%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.02369361
￡0.02369361￡0.02369361

-8.23%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0.051392
￡0.051392￡0.051392

+2.02%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0.000346166
￡0.000346166￡0.000346166

+227.03%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0.0057305
￡0.0057305￡0.0057305

+9.02%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

￡0.381717
￡0.381717￡0.381717

+11.46%

Fusionist

Fusionist

ACE

￡0.1393497
￡0.1393497￡0.1393497

+7.52%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

￡0.27394272
￡0.27394272￡0.27394272

+9.22%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WISHBONE-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

WISHBONE
WISHBONE
GBP
GBP

1 WISHBONE = 0.00095776 GBP