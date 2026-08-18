WISHBONE Price Today

The live WISHBONE (WISHBONE) price today is ￡ 0.001312, with a 2.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current WISHBONE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001312 per WISHBONE.

WISHBONE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- WISHBONE. During the last 24 hours, WISHBONE traded between ￡ 0.001136 (low) and ￡ 0.001429 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WISHBONE moved -0.08% in the last hour and -51.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 61.53K.

WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 61.53K￡ 61.53K ￡ 61.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.31M￡ 1.31M ￡ 1.31M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of WISHBONE is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 61.53K. The circulating supply of WISHBONE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.31M.