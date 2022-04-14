Dive deeper into how WIF tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Overview

Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain, launched in November 2023. It is an SPL token with a fixed maximum supply and is primarily used for speculative trading and community engagement, with no underlying utility or protocol incentives.

Issuance Mechanism

Type: SPL token on Solana

SPL token on Solana Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)

1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns) Minting: The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses.

The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses. Burn Mechanism: No burning or buyback mechanisms are featured or planned.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Details Public/Private Sale No tokens were sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales occurred Team/Advisors No verifiable information on team or advisor allocations; team is anonymous Community/Other Entire supply minted to a single wallet, then distributed to various addresses Top 10 Holders (as of Jan 2024) ~21.66% of supply (~216.34M WIF) held by top 10 addresses; largest single holder ~6.81%

Note: The lack of transparency on initial distribution means the exact allocation breakdown is not publicly available.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Mechanism Details Utility Purely speculative; no protocol utility, governance, or access rights Incentives No staking, liquidity mining, or rewards for holding or using WIF Claims/Rights No claims on capital, profits, voting, or other legal rights Platform Usage Tradable on both centralized (e.g., Binance, Gate.io, MEXC) and decentralized exchanges

No staking, liquidity provision, or on-chain incentive mechanisms exist for WIF.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Mechanism Details Locking No vesting, lockups, or scheduled unlocks; all tokens were liquid at launch Unlocking Not applicable; no vesting or time-based release schedule

No vesting contracts or time-locked allocations are present.

Additional Notes

Governance: WIF does not confer governance rights.

WIF does not confer governance rights. Concentration: As of early 2024, the top 10 holders control over 21% of the supply, with the largest single wallet holding nearly 7%.

As of early 2024, the top 10 holders control over 21% of the supply, with the largest single wallet holding nearly 7%. Team: The team is anonymous, and there is no public information about their token holdings or compensation.

The team is anonymous, and there is no public information about their token holdings or compensation. Transparency: There is no whitepaper, and all information is sourced from the official website and public blockchain data.

Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance Fixed supply, all minted at launch Allocation No public/private sale; distribution details unclear; top holders control ~21% Usage/Incentives No utility, staking, or rewards; purely speculative Locking/Unlocking No vesting or lockups; all tokens liquid from launch Team/Advisor Tokens No public info; team is anonymous

Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no protocol utility, incentives, or vesting, and a highly concentrated initial distribution. Its value is driven by market speculation and community engagement rather than underlying economic mechanisms or utility.