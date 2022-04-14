WHY (WHY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WHY (WHY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WHY (WHY) Information Why? an Elephant, Bipolar. RAMPAGE after FOMO (In the dream). Dancing and Happi all the daytime.(In real life) Official Website: https://www.madphant.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9ec02756a559700d8d9e79ece56809f7bcc5dc27 Buy WHY Now!

WHY (WHY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WHY (WHY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.12M $ 12.12M $ 12.12M Total Supply: $ 420.00T $ 420.00T $ 420.00T Circulating Supply: $ 420.00T $ 420.00T $ 420.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.12M $ 12.12M $ 12.12M All-Time High: $ 0.000000496 $ 0.000000496 $ 0.000000496 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000011542598487 $ 0.000000011542598487 $ 0.000000011542598487 Current Price: $ 0.00000002886 $ 0.00000002886 $ 0.00000002886 Learn more about WHY (WHY) price

WHY (WHY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WHY (WHY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WHY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WHY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WHY's tokenomics, explore WHY token's live price!

