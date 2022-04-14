WELL3 (WELL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WELL3 (WELL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WELL3 (WELL) Information Introducing WELL3 — a pioneering force reshaping health and wellness through our Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) , Digital Identity (DID) and integrated AI systems. With over 1 million preregistered users eagerly anticipating its launch, our mission is to enhance well-being through secure, data-empowered health journeys. Official Website: http://www.wellaios.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.well3.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x63696fc66795b51d02c1590b536484a41fbddf9a

WELL3 (WELL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WELL3 (WELL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 782.06K Total Supply: $ 42.00B Circulating Supply: $ 4.12B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.98M All-Time High: $ 0.002769 All-Time Low: $ 0.000105041858058084 Current Price: $ 0.00019

WELL3 (WELL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WELL3 (WELL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WELL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WELL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

