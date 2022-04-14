WeFi (WEFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WeFi (WEFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WeFi (WEFI) Information WeFi(WEFI)is a decentralized money market protocol for lending and borrowing digital assets, allowing you to earn interest on them and invest in a variety of assets with borrowed funds. Official Website: http://wefi.xyz Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/n5w77e4d987xm8hv Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/address/0xffa188493c15dfaf2c206c97d8633377847b6a52 Buy WEFI Now!

WeFi (WEFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WeFi (WEFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 827.61K $ 827.61K $ 827.61K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 41.88M $ 41.88M $ 41.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.4733 $ 0.4733 $ 0.4733 All-Time Low: $ 0.018467673698504283 $ 0.018467673698504283 $ 0.018467673698504283 Current Price: $ 0.01976 $ 0.01976 $ 0.01976 Learn more about WeFi (WEFI) price

WeFi (WEFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WeFi (WEFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WEFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WEFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WEFI's tokenomics, explore WEFI token's live price!

WeFi (WEFI) Price History Analysing the price history of WEFI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

