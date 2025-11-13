WEB3D (WEB3D) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WEB3D (WEB3D), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WEB3D (WEB3D) Information Web3 Decision is a next-gen AI ( (Logic Based & CL1 Human Neuron)-powered platform for real-time smart contract audits, token vetting, and KYC/KYB analysis — all with zero-code simplicity. Backed by logic-based AI, it connects real human neurons to nodes, enabling trust, compliance, and security across EVM, TON, and emerging Layer-1 ecosystems. Web3 Decision is a next-gen AI ( (Logic Based & CL1 Human Neuron)-powered platform for real-time smart contract audits, token vetting, and KYC/KYB analysis — all with zero-code simplicity. Backed by logic-based AI, it connects real human neurons to nodes, enabling trust, compliance, and security across EVM, TON, and emerging Layer-1 ecosystems. Official Website: https://web3decision.com Whitepaper: https://github.com/web3decisioncom/introductions/blob/main/Web3D%20White%20Paper%20_compressed.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6ebf9ccac6efd7d48b89ec06249cfe1af4000022

WEB3D (WEB3D) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WEB3D (WEB3D) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WEB3D tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WEB3D tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WEB3D's tokenomics, explore WEB3D token's live price!

