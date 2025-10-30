The live Weasy AI price today is 0.00000388 USD. Track real-time WEASY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WEASY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Weasy AI price today is 0.00000388 USD. Track real-time WEASY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WEASY price trend easily at MEXC now.

Weasy AI Logo

Weasy AI Price(WEASY)

1 WEASY to USD Live Price:

$0.00000388
$0.00000388
+21.25%1D
USD
Weasy AI (WEASY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:51:24 (UTC+8)

Weasy AI (WEASY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000315
$ 0.00000315
24H Low
$ 0.00000453
$ 0.00000453
24H High

$ 0.00000315
$ 0.00000315

$ 0.00000453
$ 0.00000453

--
--

--
--

0.00%

+21.25%

-41.04%

-41.04%

Weasy AI (WEASY) real-time price is $ 0.00000388. Over the past 24 hours, WEASY traded between a low of $ 0.00000315 and a high of $ 0.00000453, showing active market volatility. WEASY's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, WEASY has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +21.25% over 24 hours, and -41.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Weasy AI (WEASY) Market Information

--
--

$ 2.37K
$ 2.37K

$ 3.88K
$ 3.88K

--
--

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Weasy AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.37K. The circulating supply of WEASY is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.88K.

Weasy AI (WEASY) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Weasy AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000068+21.25%
30 Days$ -0.00000222-36.40%
60 Days$ -0.00009606-96.12%
90 Days$ -0.00499612-99.93%
Weasy AI Price Change Today

Today, WEASY recorded a change of $ +0.00000068 (+21.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Weasy AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000222 (-36.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Weasy AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WEASY saw a change of $ -0.00009606 (-96.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Weasy AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00499612 (-99.93%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Weasy AI (WEASY)?

Check out the Weasy AI Price History page now.

What is Weasy AI (WEASY)

At Weasy AI, we believe visual content should be both powerful and protected. That’s why we built a system where users can create highly specific visuals using natural language prompts, and instantly license them as NFTs — without worrying about design files or copyright issues.

Weasy AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Weasy AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WEASY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Weasy AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Weasy AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Weasy AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Weasy AI (WEASY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Weasy AI (WEASY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Weasy AI.

Check the Weasy AI price prediction now!

Weasy AI (WEASY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Weasy AI (WEASY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WEASY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Weasy AI (WEASY)

Looking for how to buy Weasy AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Weasy AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WEASY to Local Currencies

1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to VND
0.1021022
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to AUD
A$0.0000058976
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to GBP
0.0000029488
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to EUR
0.0000033368
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to USD
$0.00000388
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to MYR
RM0.000016296
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to TRY
0.0001628436
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to JPY
¥0.00059752
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to ARS
ARS$0.0055747064
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to RUB
0.0003112148
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to INR
0.000344156
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to IDR
Rp0.0646666408
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to PHP
0.0002286872
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to EGP
￡E.0.0001832136
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BRL
R$0.0000208744
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to CAD
C$0.0000053932
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BDT
0.0004743688
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to NGN
0.0056150196
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to COP
$0.01515625
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to ZAR
R.0.000067124
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to UAH
0.0001629212
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to TZS
T.Sh.0.009556634
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to VES
Bs0.00084972
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to CLP
$0.00365496
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to PKR
Rs0.0010981952
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to KZT
0.00205834
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to THB
฿0.0001258672
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to TWD
NT$0.0001192712
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to AED
د.إ0.0000142396
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to CHF
Fr0.000003104
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to HKD
HK$0.0000301088
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to AMD
֏0.0014854192
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to MAD
.د.م0.0000359288
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to MXN
$0.0000718964
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to SAR
ريال0.00001455
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to ETB
Br0.0005966276
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to KES
KSh0.0005013348
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to JOD
د.أ0.00000275092
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to PLN
0.0000142008
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to RON
лв0.0000170332
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to SEK
kr0.0000366272
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BGN
лв0.0000065184
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to HUF
Ft0.0013024384
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to CZK
0.0000815964
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to KWD
د.ك0.00000118728
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to ILS
0.00001261
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BOB
Bs0.0000268108
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to AZN
0.000006596
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to TJS
SM0.000035696
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to GEL
0.0000105536
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to AOA
Kz0.0035563692
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BHD
.د.ب0.00000146276
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BMD
$0.00000388
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to DKK
kr0.0000249872
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to HNL
L0.000102044
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to MUR
0.0001768116
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to NAD
$0.000067124
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to NOK
kr0.0000390716
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to NZD
$0.0000067512
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to PAB
B/.0.00000388
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to PGK
K0.0000163348
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to QAR
ر.ق0.0000141232
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to RSD
дин.0.0003923068
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to UZS
soʻm0.0467469772
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to ALL
L0.0003244844
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to ANG
ƒ0.0000069452
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to AWG
ƒ0.0000069452
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BBD
$0.00000776
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BAM
KM0.0000065184
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BIF
Fr0.01144212
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BND
$0.0000050052
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BSD
$0.00000388
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to JMD
$0.0006203732
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to KHR
0.0155823128
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to KMF
Fr0.00164124
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to LAK
0.0843478244
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to LKR
රු0.0011811108
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to MDL
L0.0000658824
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to MGA
Ar0.017399084
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to MOP
P0.00003104
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to MVR
0.000059364
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to MWK
MK0.0067361068
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to MZN
MT0.0002479708
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to NPR
रु0.0005504168
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to PYG
0.02751696
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to RWF
Fr0.00563764
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to SBD
$0.0000319324
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to SCR
0.0000538156
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to SRD
$0.0001499232
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to SVC
$0.00003395
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to SZL
L0.000067124
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to TMT
m0.0000136188
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to TND
د.ت0.00001141496
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to TTD
$0.0000262676
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to UGX
Sh0.01351792
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to XAF
Fr0.00219608
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to XCD
$0.000010476
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to XOF
Fr0.00219608
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to XPF
Fr0.00039964
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BWP
P0.000051992
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to BZD
$0.0000077988
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to CVE
$0.000367824
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to DJF
Fr0.00069064
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to DOP
$0.0002491348
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to DZD
د.ج0.0005042836
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to FJD
$0.0000087688
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to GNF
Fr0.0337366
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to GTQ
Q0.0000297208
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to GYD
$0.0008122004
1 Weasy AI(WEASY) to ISK
kr0.00048112

For a more in-depth understanding of Weasy AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Weasy AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Weasy AI

How much is Weasy AI (WEASY) worth today?
The live WEASY price in USD is 0.00000388 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WEASY to USD price?
The current price of WEASY to USD is $ 0.00000388. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Weasy AI?
The market cap for WEASY is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WEASY?
The circulating supply of WEASY is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WEASY?
WEASY achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WEASY?
WEASY saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of WEASY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WEASY is $ 2.37K USD.
Will WEASY go higher this year?
WEASY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WEASY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:51:24 (UTC+8)

Weasy AI (WEASY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.00000388
$108,399.99

$3,805.39

$0.02317

$186.93

$2.2373

$3,805.39

$108,399.99

$186.93

$2.4978

$0.18342

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.02289

$0.0003498

$0.0033253

$0.137075

$0.000002577

$0.005023

$0.9185

$0.0002293

