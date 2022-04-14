WalletConnect (WCT) Tokenomics

WalletConnect (WCT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into WalletConnect (WCT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

WalletConnect (WCT) Information

Official Website:
https://walletconnect.network/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.walletconnect.network/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/WCTk5xWdn5SYg56twGj32sUF3W4WFQ48ogezLBuYTBY

WalletConnect (WCT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for WalletConnect (WCT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 57.14M
$ 57.14M$ 57.14M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 186.20M
$ 186.20M$ 186.20M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 306.90M
$ 306.90M$ 306.90M
All-Time High:
$ 1.3902
$ 1.3902$ 1.3902
All-Time Low:
$ 0.278037945176914
$ 0.278037945176914$ 0.278037945176914
Current Price:
$ 0.3069
$ 0.3069$ 0.3069

WalletConnect (WCT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of WalletConnect (WCT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WCT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WCT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand WCT's tokenomics, explore WCT token's live price!

How to Buy WCT

Interested in adding WalletConnect (WCT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy WCT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

WalletConnect (WCT) Price History

Analysing the price history of WCT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

WCT Price Prediction

Want to know where WCT might be heading? Our WCT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.