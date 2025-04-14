What is WhiteBIT Token (WBT)

WBT is a utility token of the largest European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The platform was established in 2018 and has already become one of the leading crypto exchanges with 3+ mln users worldwide. WhiteBIT’s goal is to contribute to the mass adoption and popularization of blockchain technologies by implementing the most effective trading and staking tools on the most convenient terms. The most popular and efficient trading orders for spot and margin trading, up to 20x leverage for margin and perpetual Bitcoin futures trading, unique passive income tools, a referral program, and the lowest trading fees on the market are only part of the functionality available on WhiteBIT.

WhiteBIT Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as WhiteBIT Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WBT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our WhiteBIT Token price prediction page.

WhiteBIT Token Price History

Tracing WBT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WBT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our WhiteBIT Token price history page.

How to buy WhiteBIT Token (WBT)

WBT to Local Currencies

WhiteBIT Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WhiteBIT Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WhiteBIT Token What is the price of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) today? The live price of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is 27.746 USD . What is the market cap of WhiteBIT Token (WBT)? The current market cap of WhiteBIT Token is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WBT by its real-time market price of 27.746 USD . What is the circulating supply of WhiteBIT Token (WBT)? The current circulating supply of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of WhiteBIT Token (WBT)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is 31.115 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of WhiteBIT Token (WBT)? The 24-hour trading volume of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is $ 76.99K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

