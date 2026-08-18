Whitebridge Network Price Today

The live Whitebridge Network (WBAI) price today is ￡ 0.00186, with a 1.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00186 per WBAI.

Whitebridge Network currently ranks #1980 by market capitalisation at ￡ 790.29K, with a circulating supply of 424.89M WBAI. During the last 24 hours, WBAI traded between ￡ 0.001755 (low) and ￡ 0.00192 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0667707371731247559, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0007721027408079933.

In short-term performance, WBAI moved -1.75% in the last hour and +16.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.22K.

Whitebridge Network (WBAI) Market Information

Rank No.1980 Market Cap ￡ 790.29K￡ 790.29K ￡ 790.29K Volume (24H) ￡ 58.22K￡ 58.22K ￡ 58.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.86M￡ 1.86M ￡ 1.86M Circulation Supply 424.89M 424.89M 424.89M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 42.48% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Whitebridge Network is ￡ 790.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.22K. The circulating supply of WBAI is 424.89M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.86M.