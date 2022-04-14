Walrus (WAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Walrus (WAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Walrus (WAL) Information Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data. Official Website: https://www.walrus.xyz Whitepaper: https://docs.wal.app/walrus.pdf Block Explorer: https://suivision.xyz/coin/0x356a26eb9e012a68958082340d4c4116e7f55615cf27affcff209cf0ae544f59::wal::WAL

Walrus (WAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Walrus (WAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 542.23M Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.41B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.92B All-Time High: $ 1.903 All-Time Low: $ 0.35568715943995327 Current Price: $ 0.3836

Walrus (WAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Walrus (WAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Walrus (WAL) Price History Analysing the price history of WAL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

WAL Price Prediction Want to know where WAL might be heading? Our WAL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

