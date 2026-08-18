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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Walrus, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Walrus, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About WAL

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Walrus (WAL) Technical Analysis Today

Walrus (WAL) Technical Analysis Today

The Walrus Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WAL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Walrus's analysis below.

Walrus (WAL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02136---12.25%-28.73%-67.66%
Know more about Walrus Price

Walrus Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Walrus across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 2
Buy 11
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0213
0.0213
R2
0.0213
0.02129
R1
0.02129
0.02129
PP
0.02129
0.02129
S1
0.02128
0.02128
S2
0.02128
0.02128
S3
0.02127
0.02128

Walrus Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.13M
$1.37 M
$1.50 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.06M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.59 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.53 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.77 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.74 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Walrus Capital Flow

Net InflowWALUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-15$0.09 M0.03
2026-08-14$0.02 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Walrus

Trade Walrus (WAL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Walrus price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WAL/USDT
$0.02136
$0.02136$0.02136
+1.28%
3.14M (USDT)
WAL/USDC
$0.02138
$0.02138$0.02138
+1.51%
2.58M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WAL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WAL
WAL
USD
USD

1 WAL = 0.02136 USD