The live World3 price today is 0.06059 USD. Track real-time WAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

World3 Logo

World3 Price(WAI)

1 WAI to USD Live Price:

$0.06059
$0.06059$0.06059
-1.14%1D
USD
World3 (WAI) Live Price Chart
World3 (WAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05983
$ 0.05983$ 0.05983
24H Low
$ 0.06424
$ 0.06424$ 0.06424
24H High

$ 0.05983
$ 0.05983$ 0.05983

$ 0.06424
$ 0.06424$ 0.06424

--
----

--
----

+0.53%

-1.14%

-7.81%

-7.81%

World3 (WAI) real-time price is $ 0.06059. Over the past 24 hours, WAI traded between a low of $ 0.05983 and a high of $ 0.06424, showing active market volatility. WAI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, WAI has changed by +0.53% over the past hour, -1.14% over 24 hours, and -7.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

World3 (WAI) Market Information

--
----

$ 53.98K
$ 53.98K$ 53.98K

$ 60.59M
$ 60.59M$ 60.59M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of World3 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.98K. The circulating supply of WAI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.59M.

World3 (WAI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of World3 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0006987-1.14%
30 Days$ +0.00848+16.27%
60 Days$ +0.00864+16.63%
90 Days$ +0.05059+505.90%
World3 Price Change Today

Today, WAI recorded a change of $ -0.0006987 (-1.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.

World3 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00848 (+16.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.

World3 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WAI saw a change of $ +0.00864 (+16.63%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

World3 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.05059 (+505.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of World3 (WAI)?

Check out the World3 Price History page now.

What is World3 (WAI)

WORLD3 is a decentralized platform that empowers users to create and deploy AI agents capable of performing task automation and strategic operations across both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Powered by cutting-edge Agent VM technology and the WORLD3 AI Protocol, our platform enables users to build expert-level agents equipped with hierarchical planning, continuous execution, multi-chain connectivity, and cross-platform automation.

World3 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your World3 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about World3 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your World3 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

World3 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will World3 (WAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your World3 (WAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for World3.

Check the World3 price prediction now!

World3 (WAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of World3 (WAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy World3 (WAI)

Looking for how to buy World3? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase World3 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WAI to Local Currencies

1 World3(WAI) to VND
1,594.42585
1 World3(WAI) to AUD
A$0.0920968
1 World3(WAI) to GBP
0.0460484
1 World3(WAI) to EUR
0.0521074
1 World3(WAI) to USD
$0.06059
1 World3(WAI) to MYR
RM0.254478
1 World3(WAI) to TRY
2.5435682
1 World3(WAI) to JPY
¥9.33086
1 World3(WAI) to ARS
ARS$87.0545002
1 World3(WAI) to RUB
4.8599239
1 World3(WAI) to INR
5.374333
1 World3(WAI) to IDR
Rp1,009.8329294
1 World3(WAI) to PHP
3.5742041
1 World3(WAI) to EGP
￡E.2.8610598
1 World3(WAI) to BRL
R$0.3259742
1 World3(WAI) to CAD
C$0.0842201
1 World3(WAI) to BDT
7.4077334
1 World3(WAI) to NGN
87.6840303
1 World3(WAI) to COP
$235.7587195
1 World3(WAI) to ZAR
R.1.0506306
1 World3(WAI) to UAH
2.5441741
1 World3(WAI) to TZS
T.Sh.149.2361995
1 World3(WAI) to VES
Bs13.26921
1 World3(WAI) to CLP
$57.07578
1 World3(WAI) to PKR
Rs17.1493936
1 World3(WAI) to KZT
32.142995
1 World3(WAI) to THB
฿1.9679632
1 World3(WAI) to TWD
NT$1.8625366
1 World3(WAI) to AED
د.إ0.2223653
1 World3(WAI) to CHF
Fr0.048472
1 World3(WAI) to HKD
HK$0.4701784
1 World3(WAI) to AMD
֏23.1962756
1 World3(WAI) to MAD
.د.م0.5610634
1 World3(WAI) to MXN
$1.1245504
1 World3(WAI) to SAR
ريال0.2272125
1 World3(WAI) to ETB
Br9.3169243
1 World3(WAI) to KES
KSh7.8318634
1 World3(WAI) to JOD
د.أ0.04295831
1 World3(WAI) to PLN
0.2223653
1 World3(WAI) to RON
лв0.2659901
1 World3(WAI) to SEK
kr0.5725755
1 World3(WAI) to BGN
лв0.1017912
1 World3(WAI) to HUF
Ft20.3727816
1 World3(WAI) to CZK
1.2760254
1 World3(WAI) to KWD
د.ك0.01854054
1 World3(WAI) to ILS
0.1969175
1 World3(WAI) to BOB
Bs0.4186769
1 World3(WAI) to AZN
0.103003
1 World3(WAI) to TJS
SM0.557428
1 World3(WAI) to GEL
0.1648048
1 World3(WAI) to AOA
Kz55.5361881
1 World3(WAI) to BHD
.د.ب0.02278184
1 World3(WAI) to BMD
$0.06059
1 World3(WAI) to DKK
kr0.3908055
1 World3(WAI) to HNL
L1.593517
1 World3(WAI) to MUR
2.7610863
1 World3(WAI) to NAD
$1.048207
1 World3(WAI) to NOK
kr0.6107472
1 World3(WAI) to NZD
$0.1054266
1 World3(WAI) to PAB
B/.0.06059
1 World3(WAI) to PGK
K0.2550839
1 World3(WAI) to QAR
ر.ق0.2205476
1 World3(WAI) to RSD
дин.6.1304962
1 World3(WAI) to UZS
soʻm729.9998321
1 World3(WAI) to ALL
L5.0671417
1 World3(WAI) to ANG
ƒ0.1084561
1 World3(WAI) to AWG
ƒ0.1084561
1 World3(WAI) to BBD
$0.12118
1 World3(WAI) to BAM
KM0.1017912
1 World3(WAI) to BIF
Fr178.67991
1 World3(WAI) to BND
$0.0781611
1 World3(WAI) to BSD
$0.06059
1 World3(WAI) to JMD
$9.6877351
1 World3(WAI) to KHR
243.3330754
1 World3(WAI) to KMF
Fr25.62957
1 World3(WAI) to LAK
1,317.1738867
1 World3(WAI) to LKR
රු18.4442019
1 World3(WAI) to MDL
L1.0227592
1 World3(WAI) to MGA
Ar271.703737
1 World3(WAI) to MOP
P0.48472
1 World3(WAI) to MVR
0.927027
1 World3(WAI) to MWK
MK105.1909049
1 World3(WAI) to MZN
MT3.8723069
1 World3(WAI) to NPR
रु8.5952974
1 World3(WAI) to PYG
429.70428
1 World3(WAI) to RWF
Fr88.03727
1 World3(WAI) to SBD
$0.4986557
1 World3(WAI) to SCR
0.8385656
1 World3(WAI) to SRD
$2.3411976
1 World3(WAI) to SVC
$0.5301625
1 World3(WAI) to SZL
L1.048207
1 World3(WAI) to TMT
m0.2126709
1 World3(WAI) to TND
د.ت0.17825578
1 World3(WAI) to TTD
$0.4101943
1 World3(WAI) to UGX
Sh211.09556
1 World3(WAI) to XAF
Fr34.35453
1 World3(WAI) to XCD
$0.163593
1 World3(WAI) to XOF
Fr34.35453
1 World3(WAI) to XPF
Fr6.24077
1 World3(WAI) to BWP
P0.811906
1 World3(WAI) to BZD
$0.1217859
1 World3(WAI) to CVE
$5.743932
1 World3(WAI) to DJF
Fr10.78502
1 World3(WAI) to DOP
$3.8904839
1 World3(WAI) to DZD
د.ج7.8748823
1 World3(WAI) to FJD
$0.1375393
1 World3(WAI) to GNF
Fr526.83005
1 World3(WAI) to GTQ
Q0.4641194
1 World3(WAI) to GYD
$12.6833047
1 World3(WAI) to ISK
kr7.51316

World3 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of World3, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official World3 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About World3

How much is World3 (WAI) worth today?
The live WAI price in USD is 0.06059 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WAI to USD price?
The current price of WAI to USD is $ 0.06059. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of World3?
The market cap for WAI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WAI?
The circulating supply of WAI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WAI?
WAI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WAI?
WAI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of WAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WAI is $ 53.98K USD.
Will WAI go higher this year?
WAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

