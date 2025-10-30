What is World3 (WAI)

WORLD3 is a decentralized platform that empowers users to create and deploy AI agents capable of performing task automation and strategic operations across both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Powered by cutting-edge Agent VM technology and the WORLD3 AI Protocol, our platform enables users to build expert-level agents equipped with hierarchical planning, continuous execution, multi-chain connectivity, and cross-platform automation.

World3 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your World3 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



World3 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will World3 (WAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your World3 (WAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for World3.

World3 (WAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of World3 (WAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy World3 (WAI)

Looking for how to buy World3? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase World3 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About World3 How much is World3 (WAI) worth today? The live WAI price in USD is 0.06059 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current WAI to USD price? $ 0.06059 . Check out The current price of WAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of World3? The market cap for WAI is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WAI? The circulating supply of WAI is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WAI? WAI achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WAI? WAI saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of WAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WAI is $ 53.98K USD . Will WAI go higher this year? WAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

World3 (WAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

