Wormhole (W) Technical Analysis Today The Wormhole Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into W's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Wormhole's analysis below. Sign Up

Wormhole (W) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.008139 -- -2.86% -10.71% -32.07%

Wormhole Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Wormhole across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 14 Neutral 6 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 0 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 6 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.008133 0.008131 R2 0.008131 0.008129 R1 0.00813 0.008129 PP 0.008128 0.008128 S1 0.008126 0.008126 S2 0.008124 0.008126 S3 0.008123 0.008124

Wormhole Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 1.64M $9.50 M $7.86 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.28 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.28 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.67 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.68 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Wormhole Capital Flow Net Inflow WUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.05 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.05 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.04 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Wormhole (W) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Wormhole price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume W / USDT $0.008137 $0.008137 $0.008137 -3.06% 18.57M (USDT) Trade W / USDC $0.008121 $0.008121 $0.008121 -3.20% 6.92M (USDT) Trade