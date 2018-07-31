VeThor Token (VTHO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VeThor Token (VTHO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VeThor Token (VTHO) Information The public blockchain that derives its value from activities created by members within the ecosystem solving real world economic problems. VeThor Token (VTHO) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the VeChain platform. Official Website: https://www.vechain.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.vechain.org/assets/whitepaper/whitepaper-3-0.pdf Block Explorer: https://vechainstats.com/ Buy VTHO Now!

Market Cap: $ 175.23M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 92.47B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0284833
All-Time Low: $ 0.000152617258992
Current Price: $ 0.001895

VeThor Token (VTHO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VeThor Token (VTHO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VTHO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VTHO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VTHO's tokenomics, explore VTHO token's live price!

