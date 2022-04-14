Virtual X (VRL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Virtual X (VRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Virtual X (VRL) Information Virtual X is a decentralized, blockchain-powered mobile phone network. This ground-breaking initiative leverages the power of eSIM technology, allowing users to activate their mobile services instantly without the need for a physical SIM card. Official Website: https://www.virtualx.uk Whitepaper: https://virtualx.uk/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa975be9202ce26dde8bce29034be42bcd4861e36 Buy VRL Now!

Virtual X (VRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Virtual X (VRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VRL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VRL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

