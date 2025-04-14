What is Veritas (VPT)

Veritas is an AI security protocol for autonomous vulnerability detection and self-healing smart contracts. Built on custom-trained AI and multi-agent framework infrastructure, it finds and fixes vulnerabilities in real-time, brings high-end security to early-stage projects at minimal cost and backs everything with full insurance coverage against attacks.

Veritas is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



- Check VPT staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Veritas on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Veritas buying experience smooth and informed.

How to buy Veritas (VPT)

You can easily purchase Veritas on MEXC following standard exchange procedures.

1 VPT to VND ₫ 97.307595 1 VPT to AUD A$ 0.0059961 1 VPT to GBP ￡ 0.00284625 1 VPT to EUR € 0.0033396 1 VPT to USD $ 0.003795 1 VPT to MYR RM 0.01673595 1 VPT to TRY ₺ 0.1443618 1 VPT to JPY ¥ 0.5438235 1 VPT to RUB ₽ 0.31213875 1 VPT to INR ₹ 0.3262941 1 VPT to IDR Rp 64.32202425 1 VPT to KRW ₩ 5.39827365 1 VPT to PHP ₱ 0.2165427 1 VPT to EGP ￡E. 0.19343115 1 VPT to BRL R$ 0.02212485 1 VPT to CAD C$ 0.0052371 1 VPT to BDT ৳ 0.46105455 1 VPT to NGN ₦ 6.09146835 1 VPT to UAH ₴ 0.1566576 1 VPT to VES Bs 0.269445 1 VPT to PKR Rs 1.0644975 1 VPT to KZT ₸ 1.9652787 1 VPT to THB ฿ 0.1273602 1 VPT to TWD NT$ 0.12276825 1 VPT to AED د.إ 0.01392765 1 VPT to CHF Fr 0.00307395 1 VPT to HKD HK$ 0.02941125 1 VPT to MAD .د.م 0.0351417 1 VPT to MXN $ 0.07601385

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Veritas What is the price of Veritas (VPT) today? The live price of Veritas (VPT) is 0.003795 USD . What is the market cap of Veritas (VPT)? The current market cap of Veritas is $ 373.57K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VPT by its real-time market price of 0.003795 USD . What is the circulating supply of Veritas (VPT)? The current circulating supply of Veritas (VPT) is 98.44M USD . What was the highest price of Veritas (VPT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Veritas (VPT) is 0.054879 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Veritas (VPT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Veritas (VPT) is $ 95.93K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

