Voxies (VOXEL) Information VOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Official Website: https://voxies.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.voxies.io/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xd0258a3fd00f38aa8090dfee343f10a9d4d30d3f Buy VOXEL Now!

Voxies (VOXEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Voxies (VOXEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.68M $ 13.68M $ 13.68M Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 244.85M $ 244.85M $ 244.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.76M $ 16.76M $ 16.76M All-Time High: $ 0.2966 $ 0.2966 $ 0.2966 All-Time Low: $ 0.020168643452961734 $ 0.020168643452961734 $ 0.020168643452961734 Current Price: $ 0.05588 $ 0.05588 $ 0.05588 Learn more about Voxies (VOXEL) price

Voxies (VOXEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Voxies (VOXEL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VOXEL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VOXEL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VOXEL's tokenomics, explore VOXEL token's live price!

