Vow (VOW) Information VOW is the global, decentralized, reserve currency of the Vow ecosystem. Retailers' buy and hold VOW in order to mint, distribute and accept vCurrencies. vCurrencies can save retailers approximately 80% of their current spend on marketing, loyalty, returns, refunds and rewards. Official Website: https://vow.foundation Whitepaper: https://vow-2.gitbook.io/white-paper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1BBf25e71EC48B84d773809B4bA55B6F4bE946Fb Buy VOW Now!

Market Cap: $ 25.76M
Total Supply: $ 1.14B
Circulating Supply: $ 356.29M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 82.63M
All-Time High: $ 1.6489
All-Time Low: $ 0.001812976932103066
Current Price: $ 0.0723

Vow (VOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vow (VOW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VOW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VOW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VOW's tokenomics, explore VOW token's live price!

