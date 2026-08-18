VOOI Price Today

The live VOOI (VOOI) price today is ￡ 0.008794, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current VOOI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008794 per VOOI.

VOOI currently ranks #1701 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.77M, with a circulating supply of 314.85M VOOI. During the last 24 hours, VOOI traded between ￡ 0.008734 (low) and ￡ 0.008832 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1485823721396731711, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0031302467353873692.

In short-term performance, VOOI moved -0.02% in the last hour and -3.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 51.17K.

VOOI (VOOI) Market Information

Rank No.1701 Market Cap ￡ 2.77M￡ 2.77M ￡ 2.77M Volume (24H) ￡ 51.17K￡ 51.17K ￡ 51.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 8.79M￡ 8.79M ￡ 8.79M Circulation Supply 314.85M 314.85M 314.85M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 31.48% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of VOOI is ￡ 2.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 51.17K. The circulating supply of VOOI is 314.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 8.79M.