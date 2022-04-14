Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Voltage Finance (FuseFi) is a Defi hub facilitating automated trading of decentralised finance tokens on the Fuse network. Official Website: https://voltage.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.voltage.finance/welcome/introduction Block Explorer: https://explorer.fuse.io/token/0x34Ef2Cc892a88415e9f02b91BfA9c91fC0bE6bD4/token-transfers

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0019263
All-Time Low: $ 0.000019462801818485
Current Price: $ 0.00008247

Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Voltage Finance (VOLTAGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VOLTAGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VOLTAGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VOLTAGE's tokenomics, explore VOLTAGE token's live price!

