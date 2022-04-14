Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Volt Inu V3 (VOLT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) Information Volt Inu ($VOLT) is a hyper-deflationary token whose aim is to invest in multiple asset classes such as NFTs, nodes, altcoins, staking & farming of stablecoins. This investment diversity allows mitigating the risk while taking advantage of the possible non-correlated growth of the trending assets. Official Website: https://voltinu.in/ Whitepaper: https://voltinu.in/Whitepaper_v1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x7f792db54b0e580cdc755178443f0430cf799aca Buy VOLT Now!

Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Volt Inu V3 (VOLT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.98M $ 7.98M $ 7.98M Total Supply: $ 69.00T $ 69.00T $ 69.00T Circulating Supply: $ 54.77T $ 54.77T $ 54.77T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.05M $ 10.05M $ 10.05M All-Time High: $ 0.000003595 $ 0.000003595 $ 0.000003595 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000138313831669 $ 0.000000138313831669 $ 0.000000138313831669 Current Price: $ 0.0000001457 $ 0.0000001457 $ 0.0000001457 Learn more about Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) price

Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Volt Inu V3 (VOLT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VOLT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VOLT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VOLT's tokenomics, explore VOLT token's live price!

