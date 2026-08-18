Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Technical Analysis Today The Virtuals Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VIRTUAL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Virtuals Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.5834 -- +5.32% -4.07% -18.43%

Virtuals Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Virtuals Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.5829 0.5828 R2 0.5828 0.5828 R1 0.5828 0.5828 PP 0.5827 0.5827 S1 0.5827 0.5827 S2 0.5826 0.5827 S3 0.5826 0.5826

Virtuals Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.10M $5.29 M $5.19 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.32M 3-Day Active Buys $2.40 M 3-Day Active Sells $2.71 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.35M 7-Day Active Buys $8.89 M 7-Day Active Sells $9.24 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Virtuals Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow VIRTUALUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.41 M 0.58 2026-08-17 -$0.15 M 0.59 2026-08-16 -$0.34 M 0.56 2026-08-15 -$0.07 M 0.56 2026-08-14 -$0.60 M 0.57 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Virtuals Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume VIRTUAL / USDT $0.5834 $0.5834 $0.5834 -0.67% 261.17K (USDT) Trade VIRTUAL / USDC $0.5827 $0.5827 $0.5827 -0.76% 96.33K (USDT) Trade