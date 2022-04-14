Vita Inu (VINU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vita Inu (VINU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vita Inu (VINU) Information Vita Inu ($VINU) is an OG meme of the BNB Chain since 2021. VINU is one of the first dog meme tokens on BSC. Backed by a strong community and primed to grow alongside the BSC ecosystem. Official Website: https://vitainu.org Whitepaper: https://vita-inu.gitbook.io/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xfEbe8C1eD424DbF688551D4E2267e7A53698F0aa Buy VINU Now!

Vita Inu (VINU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vita Inu (VINU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.33M $ 13.33M $ 13.33M Total Supply: $ 899.60T $ 899.60T $ 899.60T Circulating Supply: $ 899.60T $ 899.60T $ 899.60T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.33M $ 13.33M $ 13.33M All-Time High: $ 0.000000078038 $ 0.000000078038 $ 0.000000078038 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.000000014817 $ 0.000000014817 $ 0.000000014817 Learn more about Vita Inu (VINU) price

Vita Inu (VINU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vita Inu (VINU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VINU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VINU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VINU's tokenomics, explore VINU token's live price!

Vita Inu (VINU) Price History Analysing the price history of VINU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VINU Price History now!

VINU Price Prediction Want to know where VINU might be heading? Our VINU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VINU token's Price Prediction now!

