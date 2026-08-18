Vine Coin (VINE) Technical Analysis Today The Vine Coin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VINE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Vine Coin's analysis below. Sign Up

Vine Coin (VINE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00635 -- -13.08% -28.07% -63.19%

Vine Coin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Vine Coin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.006389 0.006383 R2 0.006383 0.006379 R1 0.00638 0.006377 PP 0.006374 0.006374 S1 0.006371 0.00637 S2 0.006365 0.006368 S3 0.006362 0.006365

Vine Coin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.32M $4.40 M $4.72 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.38 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.39 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.53 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.53 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Vine Coin Capital Flow Net Inflow VINEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Vine Coin (VINE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Vine Coin price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume VINE / USDT $0.00635 $0.00635 $0.00635 -3.52% 13.08M (USDT) Trade