VIDT DAO (VIDT) Information VIDT DAO is a cutting-edge blockchain project that leverages timestamping technology to restore digital trust using its Web3 ecosystem. It operates as an open-source platform, using its unique blockchain technology to ensure the authenticity and integrity of data and documents. Official Website: https://vidt-dao.com Whitepaper: https://www.vidt-dao.com/vidt-token Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3be7bf1a5f23bd8336787d0289b70602f1940875

VIDT DAO (VIDT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VIDT DAO (VIDT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 343.55K $ 343.55K $ 343.55K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 879.77M $ 879.77M $ 879.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 390.50K $ 390.50K $ 390.50K All-Time High: $ 0.05612 $ 0.05612 $ 0.05612 All-Time Low: $ 0.000464386658247314 $ 0.000464386658247314 $ 0.000464386658247314 Current Price: $ 0.0003905 $ 0.0003905 $ 0.0003905 Learn more about VIDT DAO (VIDT) price

VIDT DAO (VIDT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VIDT DAO (VIDT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VIDT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VIDT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VIDT's tokenomics, explore VIDT token's live price!

