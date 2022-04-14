Viction (VIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Viction (VIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Viction (VIC) Information Viction, formerly TomoChain, is a people-centric layer-1 blockchain, offering zero-gas transactions and enhanced security to make Web3 easy and safe for everyone. VIC is the native cryptocurrency of Viction. It is used for several functions within the Viction ecosystem, including payment of transaction fees, staking and delegating, liquidity provision, and governance. As a payment method, it is used to pay for smart contract executions and transaction fees on the Viction network. Staking and delegating VIC helps secure the network and earn rewards. Official Website: https://viction.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.viction.xyz/whitepaper-and-research Block Explorer: https://www.vicscan.xyz/ Buy VIC Now!

Viction (VIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Viction (VIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 35.56M $ 35.56M $ 35.56M Total Supply: $ 210.00M $ 210.00M $ 210.00M Circulating Supply: $ 121.99M $ 121.99M $ 121.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 61.21M $ 61.21M $ 61.21M All-Time High: $ 3.915 $ 3.915 $ 3.915 All-Time Low: $ 0.1359477912669297 $ 0.1359477912669297 $ 0.1359477912669297 Current Price: $ 0.2915 $ 0.2915 $ 0.2915 Learn more about Viction (VIC) price

Viction (VIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Viction (VIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VIC's tokenomics, explore VIC token's live price!

