VeriFarm Price Today

The live VeriFarm (VFARM) price today is ￡ 0.07019, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFARM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.07019 per VFARM.

VeriFarm currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- VFARM. During the last 24 hours, VFARM traded between ￡ 0.06969 (low) and ￡ 0.07069 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VFARM moved -0.05% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 6.68K.

VeriFarm (VFARM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 6.68K￡ 6.68K ￡ 6.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 70.19M￡ 70.19M ￡ 70.19M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of VeriFarm is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 6.68K. The circulating supply of VFARM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 70.19M.