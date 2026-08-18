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The live ProjectVex price today is 0.001762 GBP.VEXAI market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time VEXAI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live ProjectVex price today is 0.001762 GBP.VEXAI market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time VEXAI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ProjectVex Price(VEXAI)

1 VEXAI to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00128626
￡0.00128626￡0.00128626
-4.80%1D
GBP
ProjectVex (VEXAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:07:22 (UTC+8)

ProjectVex Price Today

The live ProjectVex (VEXAI) price today is ￡ 0.001762, with a 4.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEXAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001762 per VEXAI.

ProjectVex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- VEXAI. During the last 24 hours, VEXAI traded between ￡ 0.0016 (low) and ￡ 0.002038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VEXAI moved -0.29% in the last hour and -44.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.58K.

ProjectVex (VEXAI) Market Information

--
----

￡ 58.58K
￡ 58.58K￡ 58.58K

￡ 0.00
￡ 0.00￡ 0.00

--
----

--
----

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of ProjectVex is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.58K. The circulating supply of VEXAI is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

ProjectVex Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0016
￡ 0.0016￡ 0.0016
24H Low
￡ 0.002038
￡ 0.002038￡ 0.002038
24H High

￡ 0.0016
￡ 0.0016￡ 0.0016

￡ 0.002038
￡ 0.002038￡ 0.002038

--
----

--
----

-0.29%

-4.80%

-44.46%

-44.46%

ProjectVex (VEXAI) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of ProjectVex for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00006485-4.80%
30 Days￡ -0.003419-66.00%
60 Days￡ -0.001238-41.27%
90 Days￡ -0.001238-41.27%
ProjectVex Price Change Today

Today, VEXAI recorded a change of ￡ -0.00006485 (-4.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ProjectVex 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.003419 (-66.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ProjectVex 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VEXAI saw a change of ￡ -0.001238 (-41.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ProjectVex 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.001238 (-41.27%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ProjectVex (VEXAI)?

Check out the ProjectVex Price History page now.

Analysis for ProjectVex

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate ProjectVex recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

ProjectVex market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the VEXAI market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

VEXAI_USDT is trading around the central pivot point of 0.00271 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is aligned with the pivot structure, indicating a lack of clear directional bias in the short term. The moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, suggesting that buying pressure remains locally intact. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern, signaling a shift in momentum. The RSI is currently in a neutral zone, with neither bulls nor bears having broken the balance yet. The fast and slow indicators display a layered divergence, highlighting a discrepancy between short-term momentum and medium-term trends. Volatility remains within normal ranges, without any extreme expansions or contractions observed. The upper resistance level R1 at 0.00282 is approximately 4% away from the current price, making it a near-term testing target. Meanwhile, the lower support level S1 at 0.00256 lies about 5.5% below the current price, providing an initial buffer for downside moves. Further out, the R2 level at 0.00297 and the S2 level at 0.00245 define the broader upper and lower boundaries, respectively. Key price levels are evenly distributed, indicating that the market is currently in a state of oscillating consolidation.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence ProjectVex's prices?

ProjectVex (VEXAI) prices are influenced by: market demand and supply dynamics, overall cryptocurrency market sentiment, Bitcoin price movements, trading volume on exchanges, project development updates and roadmap progress, adoption rate and user base growth, tokenomics and circulation supply, regulatory news, social media hype and community engagement.

Why do people want to know ProjectVex's price today?

People want to know ProjectVex (VEXAI) price today for several reasons: to make informed trading decisions, track their investment portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, assess market trends, calculate potential profits or losses, and stay updated on their holdings' performance in the volatile crypto market.

Price Prediction for ProjectVex

ProjectVex (VEXAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VEXAI in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ProjectVex (VEXAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ProjectVex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ProjectVex will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VEXAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ProjectVex Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest ProjectVex in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with ProjectVex? Buying VEXAI is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy ProjectVex. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your ProjectVex (VEXAI) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and ProjectVex will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy ProjectVex (VEXAI) Guide

What can you do with ProjectVex

Owning ProjectVex allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying ProjectVex (VEXAI) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

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What is ProjectVex (VEXAI)

VEXAI is a meme coin.

ProjectVex Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ProjectVex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ProjectVex

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:07:22 (UTC+8)

ProjectVex (VEXAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about ProjectVex

VEXAI USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on VEXAI with leverage. Explore VEXAI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade ProjectVex (VEXAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ProjectVex price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VEXAI/USD1
￡0.00128334
￡0.00128334￡0.00128334
-3.93%
29.48M (USDT)
VEXAI/USDT
￡0.00127969
￡0.00127969￡0.00127969
-5.39%
31.87M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VEXAI-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

VEXAI
VEXAI
GBP
GBP

1 VEXAI = 0.00128626 GBP