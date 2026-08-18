ProjectVex Price Today

The live ProjectVex (VEXAI) price today is ￡ 0.001762, with a 4.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEXAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001762 per VEXAI.

ProjectVex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- VEXAI. During the last 24 hours, VEXAI traded between ￡ 0.0016 (low) and ￡ 0.002038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VEXAI moved -0.29% in the last hour and -44.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.58K.

ProjectVex (VEXAI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 58.58K￡ 58.58K ￡ 58.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of ProjectVex is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.58K. The circulating supply of VEXAI is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.