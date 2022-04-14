VeChain (VET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VeChain (VET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VeChain (VET) Information Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding. Official Website: https://www.vechain.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.vechain.org Block Explorer: https://vechainstats.com Buy VET Now!

VeChain (VET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VeChain (VET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.01B $ 2.01B $ 2.01B Total Supply: $ 86.71B $ 86.71B $ 86.71B Circulating Supply: $ 85.99B $ 85.99B $ 85.99B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.02B $ 2.02B $ 2.02B All-Time High: $ 0.279457 $ 0.279457 $ 0.279457 All-Time Low: $ 0.00167765732958 $ 0.00167765732958 $ 0.00167765732958 Current Price: $ 0.02334 $ 0.02334 $ 0.02334 Learn more about VeChain (VET) price

VeChain (VET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VeChain (VET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VET's tokenomics, explore VET token's live price!

