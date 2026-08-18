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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on VeChain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on VeChain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About VET

VET Price Info

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VeChain (VET) Technical Analysis Today

VeChain (VET) Technical Analysis Today

The VeChain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about VeChain's analysis below.

VeChain (VET) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.004401---6.07%-6.27%-32.96%
Know more about VeChain Price

VeChain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of VeChain across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 13
Neutral 5
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 2Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 3Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.004396
0.004396
R2
0.004396
0.004395
R1
0.004395
0.004395
PP
0.004395
0.004395
S1
0.004394
0.004394
S2
0.004394
0.004394
S3
0.004393
0.004394

VeChain Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.06M
$7.59 M
$7.65 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.99 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.96 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.12M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.84 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.72 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

VeChain Capital Flow

Net InflowVETUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about VeChain

Trade VeChain (VET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live VeChain price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VET/USDT
$0.004401
$0.004401$0.004401
-1.05%
8.66M (USDT)
VET/USDC
$0.004397
$0.004397$0.004397
-1.09%
12.26M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

VET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VET
VET
USD
USD

1 VET = 0.004401 USD