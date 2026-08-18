VERONA Price(VERONA)
The live VERONA (VERONA) price today is ￡ 0.1014, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VERONA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1014 per VERONA.
VERONA currently ranks #1044 by market capitalisation at ￡ 7.18M, with a circulating supply of 70.85M VERONA. During the last 24 hours, VERONA traded between ￡ 0.101 (low) and ￡ 0.1023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 8.82351, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.066752692681542499.
In short-term performance, VERONA moved 0.00% in the last hour and -2.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 291.93.
No.1044
35.42%
XION
The current Market Cap of VERONA is ￡ 7.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 291.93. The circulating supply of VERONA is 70.85M, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 20.28M.
0.00%
0.00%
-2.69%
-2.69%
Track the price changes of VERONA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.021
|-17.16%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.0514
|+102.80%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.0514
|+102.80%
Today, VERONA recorded a change of ￡ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.021 (-17.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, VERONA saw a change of ￡ +0.0514 (+102.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0514 (+102.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of VERONA (VERONA)?
Check out the VERONA Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate VERONA recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the VERONA market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Price > R2
|Above R2
|Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.
**Market Structure** XION_USDT on the 4-hour timeframe is currently trading at $0.1214, which sits 3.23% above the central pivot level of $0.1176, placing it in the upper half of the pivot zone. Both the MA group and EMA group show buy orders concentrated in the first to second tiers. The price remains above the short-term moving averages but has yet to break through the R1 resistance level at $0.1186. Overall, the market structure reflects a coexistence of short-term bullish alignment and medium-term oscillation. **Momentum Status** A bearish MACD crossover has formed alongside a layered divergence with the moving average buy signals. The RSI indicator remains within a neutral range, while the KDJ and StochRSI data are incomplete, making it impossible to confirm the strength of the fast-moving momentum. Additionally, the BOLL volatility indicator shows an unclear status, leaving uncertainty regarding the concentration of market momentum. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, the R1 resistance level at $0.1186 lies 2.31% below the current price, while the R2 resistance at $0.1195 is 1.56% lower. These levels form a near-term pressure band. On the downside, the central support at $0.1176 is 3.23% above the current price, and the S1 support at $0.1167 is 4.03% higher. These levels represent key areas to watch for potential pullbacks.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of VERONA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
XION (XION) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to facilitate e-commerce transactions and provide a seamless payment solution for both businesses and consumers. XION's primary role is to enable users to create, manage and install global payment solutions with cashback rewards on a decentralized network. The token employs an Ethereum-based ERC-20 standard and utilizes a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. Its issuance model is designed to reward users with tokens for participating in the network, thereby fostering a robust ecosystem. XION is typically used for online purchases, subscription payments, and loyalty rewards, aiming to simplify and decentralize the e-commerce industry.
Ready to get started with VERONA? Buying VERONA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy VERONA. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your VERONA (VERONA) Buying journey.
Owning VERONA allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying VERONA (VERONA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Verona is the Intelligence Layer for AI, the network where verified facts about the real world are owned by the user and reusable by any agent. AI is everywhere, but it is not intelligent, because it cannot act on verified information. Verona's truth engine turns internet data into provable facts and stores them on a decentralized network for reuse, so a fact verified once can be used everywhere without exposing the data underneath. Brands like Uber, Amazon, and Nike and millions of users already use the engine. Backed by Multicoin Capital, Circle, Spartan Group, etc. $36M raised.
For a more in-depth understanding of VERONA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on VERONA with leverage. Explore VERONA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live VERONA price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.