VERONA Price Today

The live VERONA (VERONA) price today is ￡ 0.1014, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VERONA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1014 per VERONA.

VERONA currently ranks #1044 by market capitalisation at ￡ 7.18M, with a circulating supply of 70.85M VERONA. During the last 24 hours, VERONA traded between ￡ 0.101 (low) and ￡ 0.1023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 8.82351, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.066752692681542499.

In short-term performance, VERONA moved 0.00% in the last hour and -2.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 291.93.

VERONA (VERONA) Market Information

Rank No.1044 Market Cap ￡ 7.18M￡ 7.18M ￡ 7.18M Volume (24H) ￡ 291.93￡ 291.93 ￡ 291.93 Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 20.28M￡ 20.28M ￡ 20.28M Circulation Supply 70.85M 70.85M 70.85M Max Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Total Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Circulation Rate 35.42% Public Blockchain XION

The current Market Cap of VERONA is ￡ 7.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 291.93. The circulating supply of VERONA is 70.85M, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 20.28M.