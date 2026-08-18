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The live VERONA price today is 0.1014 GBP.VERONA market cap is 7,184,540.1121452972 GBP. Track real-time VERONA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live VERONA price today is 0.1014 GBP.VERONA market cap is 7,184,540.1121452972 GBP. Track real-time VERONA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About VERONA

VERONA Price Info

What is VERONA

VERONA Whitepaper

VERONA Official Website

VERONA Tokenomics

VERONA Price Forecast

VERONA History

VERONA Buying Guide

VERONA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

VERONA Spot

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VERONA Price(VERONA)

1 VERONA to GBP Live Price:

￡0.074022
￡0.074022￡0.074022
0.00%1D
GBP
VERONA (VERONA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:07:08 (UTC+8)

VERONA Price Today

The live VERONA (VERONA) price today is ￡ 0.1014, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VERONA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1014 per VERONA.

VERONA currently ranks #1044 by market capitalisation at ￡ 7.18M, with a circulating supply of 70.85M VERONA. During the last 24 hours, VERONA traded between ￡ 0.101 (low) and ￡ 0.1023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 8.82351, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.066752692681542499.

In short-term performance, VERONA moved 0.00% in the last hour and -2.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 291.93.

VERONA (VERONA) Market Information

No.1044

￡ 7.18M
￡ 7.18M￡ 7.18M

￡ 291.93
￡ 291.93￡ 291.93

￡ 20.28M
￡ 20.28M￡ 20.28M

70.85M
70.85M 70.85M

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

35.42%

XION

The current Market Cap of VERONA is ￡ 7.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 291.93. The circulating supply of VERONA is 70.85M, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 20.28M.

VERONA Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.101
￡ 0.101￡ 0.101
24H Low
￡ 0.1023
￡ 0.1023￡ 0.1023
24H High

￡ 0.101
￡ 0.101￡ 0.101

￡ 0.1023
￡ 0.1023￡ 0.1023

￡ 8.82351
￡ 8.82351￡ 8.82351

￡ 0.066752692681542499
￡ 0.066752692681542499￡ 0.066752692681542499

0.00%

0.00%

-2.69%

-2.69%

VERONA (VERONA) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of VERONA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ 00.00%
30 Days￡ -0.021-17.16%
60 Days￡ +0.0514+102.80%
90 Days￡ +0.0514+102.80%
VERONA Price Change Today

Today, VERONA recorded a change of ￡ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

VERONA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.021 (-17.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.

VERONA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VERONA saw a change of ￡ +0.0514 (+102.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

VERONA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0514 (+102.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of VERONA (VERONA)?

Check out the VERONA Price History page now.

Analysis for VERONA

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate VERONA recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

VERONA market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the VERONA market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

**Market Structure** XION_USDT on the 4-hour timeframe is currently trading at $0.1214, which sits 3.23% above the central pivot level of $0.1176, placing it in the upper half of the pivot zone. Both the MA group and EMA group show buy orders concentrated in the first to second tiers. The price remains above the short-term moving averages but has yet to break through the R1 resistance level at $0.1186. Overall, the market structure reflects a coexistence of short-term bullish alignment and medium-term oscillation. **Momentum Status** A bearish MACD crossover has formed alongside a layered divergence with the moving average buy signals. The RSI indicator remains within a neutral range, while the KDJ and StochRSI data are incomplete, making it impossible to confirm the strength of the fast-moving momentum. Additionally, the BOLL volatility indicator shows an unclear status, leaving uncertainty regarding the concentration of market momentum. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, the R1 resistance level at $0.1186 lies 2.31% below the current price, while the R2 resistance at $0.1195 is 1.56% lower. These levels form a near-term pressure band. On the downside, the central support at $0.1176 is 3.23% above the current price, and the S1 support at $0.1167 is 4.03% higher. These levels represent key areas to watch for potential pullbacks.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence VERONA's prices?

Several key factors influence XION token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Project development progress and technological updates
4. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
5. Token utility and adoption within the XION network
6. Supply and demand dynamics
7. Regulatory news affecting the crypto space
8. Community engagement and social media presence
9. Competition from similar blockchain projects
10. Macroeconomic factors and investor risk appetite

Why do people want to know VERONA's price today?

People want to know XION price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying buying/selling opportunities, assessing market trends, and managing investment risk. Real-time price data helps traders time their entries and exits effectively in the volatile crypto market.

Price Prediction for VERONA

VERONA (VERONA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VERONA in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
VERONA (VERONA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of VERONA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price VERONA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VERONA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking VERONA Price Prediction.

About VERONA

XION (XION) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to facilitate e-commerce transactions and provide a seamless payment solution for both businesses and consumers. XION's primary role is to enable users to create, manage and install global payment solutions with cashback rewards on a decentralized network. The token employs an Ethereum-based ERC-20 standard and utilizes a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. Its issuance model is designed to reward users with tokens for participating in the network, thereby fostering a robust ecosystem. XION is typically used for online purchases, subscription payments, and loyalty rewards, aiming to simplify and decentralize the e-commerce industry.

How to buy & Invest VERONA in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with VERONA? Buying VERONA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy VERONA. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your VERONA (VERONA) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and VERONA will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy VERONA (VERONA) Guide

What can you do with VERONA

Owning VERONA allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying VERONA (VERONA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is VERONA (VERONA)

Verona is the Intelligence Layer for AI, the network where verified facts about the real world are owned by the user and reusable by any agent. AI is everywhere, but it is not intelligent, because it cannot act on verified information. Verona's truth engine turns internet data into provable facts and stores them on a decentralized network for reuse, so a fact verified once can be used everywhere without exposing the data underneath. Brands like Uber, Amazon, and Nike and millions of users already use the engine. Backed by Multicoin Capital, Circle, Spartan Group, etc. $36M raised.

VERONA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VERONA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official VERONA Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeChain Abstraction

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VERONA

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:07:08 (UTC+8)

VERONA (VERONA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about VERONA

VERONA USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on VERONA with leverage. Explore VERONA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade VERONA (VERONA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live VERONA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VERONA/USDT
￡0.074022
￡0.074022￡0.074022
0.00%
2.87K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VERONA-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

VERONA
VERONA
GBP
GBP

1 VERONA = 0.074022 GBP