Verified Emeralds Price Today

The live Verified Emeralds (VEREM) price today is ￡ 5.32, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEREM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 5.32 per VEREM.

Verified Emeralds currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- VEREM. During the last 24 hours, VEREM traded between ￡ 5.05 (low) and ￡ 5.7 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VEREM moved 0.00% in the last hour and -12.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 2.41K.

Verified Emeralds (VEREM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 2.41K￡ 2.41K ￡ 2.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 266.00M￡ 266.00M ￡ 266.00M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Verified Emeralds is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 2.41K. The circulating supply of VEREM is --, with a total supply of 50000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 266.00M.