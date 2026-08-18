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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Velvet, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Velvet, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Velvet (VELVET) Technical Analysis Today

Velvet (VELVET) Technical Analysis Today

The Velvet Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VELVET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Velvet's analysis below.

Velvet (VELVET) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.55069---21.85%+8.20%+432.17%
Know more about Velvet Price

Velvet Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Velvet across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 5
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 5Neutral 0Buy 9
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 5Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.5551
0.5538
R2
0.5538
0.5529
R1
0.5529
0.5524
PP
0.5516
0.5516
S1
0.5507
0.5507
S2
0.5494
0.5502
S3
0.5485
0.5494

Velvet Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.08M
$4.11 M
$4.20 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.22M
3-Day Active Buys
$35.64 M
3-Day Active Sells
$35.42 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.16M
7-Day Active Buys
$95.86 M
7-Day Active Sells
$95.70 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Velvet Capital Flow

Net InflowVELVETUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.02 M0.53
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.63
2026-08-16$0.02 M1.04
2026-08-15$0.06 M0.90
2026-08-14$0.22 M0.93

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Velvet

Trade Velvet (VELVET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Velvet price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VELVET/USDT
$0.55292
$0.55292$0.55292
-12.20%
1.99M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

VELVET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VELVET
VELVET
USD
USD

1 VELVET = 0.55069 USD