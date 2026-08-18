Velvet (VELVET) Technical Analysis Today The Velvet Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VELVET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Velvet's analysis below. Sign Up

Velvet (VELVET) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.55069 -- -21.85% +8.20% +432.17%

Velvet Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Velvet across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 5 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.5551 0.5538 R2 0.5538 0.5529 R1 0.5529 0.5524 PP 0.5516 0.5516 S1 0.5507 0.5507 S2 0.5494 0.5502 S3 0.5485 0.5494

Velvet Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $4.11 M $4.20 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.22M 3-Day Active Buys $35.64 M 3-Day Active Sells $35.42 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.16M 7-Day Active Buys $95.86 M 7-Day Active Sells $95.70 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Velvet Capital Flow Net Inflow VELVETUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.02 M 0.53 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.63 2026-08-16 $0.02 M 1.04 2026-08-15 $0.06 M 0.90 2026-08-14 $0.22 M 0.93 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Velvet (VELVET) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Velvet price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume VELVET / USDT $0.55292 $0.55292 $0.55292 -12.20% 1.99M (USDT) Trade