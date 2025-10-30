What is Velvet (VELVET)

Velvet is a DeFAI Operating System streamlining onchain research, trading & portfolio management. Velvet app is live on BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Ethereum & Sonic with 100k+ users trading & executing DeFi strategies. It's multi-agent AI Co-Pilot integrated into the app to help discover, analyze & execute new opportunities using natural language. Velvet infrastructure also allows others to create tokenized DeFi strategies & manage them via UI or APIs with 10k+ vaults already created by KOLs, traders & crypto hedge funds. Velvet is a DeFAI Operating System streamlining onchain research, trading & portfolio management. Velvet app is live on BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Ethereum & Sonic with 100k+ users trading & executing DeFi strategies. It's multi-agent AI Co-Pilot integrated into the app to help discover, analyze & execute new opportunities using natural language. Velvet infrastructure also allows others to create tokenized DeFi strategies & manage them via UI or APIs with 10k+ vaults already created by KOLs, traders & crypto hedge funds.

Velvet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Velvet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check VELVET staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Velvet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Velvet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Velvet Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Velvet (VELVET) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Velvet (VELVET) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Velvet.

Check the Velvet price prediction now!

Velvet (VELVET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Velvet (VELVET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VELVET token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Velvet (VELVET)

Looking for how to buy Velvet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Velvet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VELVET to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Velvet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Velvet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Velvet How much is Velvet (VELVET) worth today? The live VELVET price in USD is 0.18811 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current VELVET to USD price? $ 0.18811 . Check out The current price of VELVET to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Velvet? The market cap for VELVET is $ 17.15M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of VELVET? The circulating supply of VELVET is 91.16M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VELVET? VELVET achieved an ATH price of 0.31715699544548037 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VELVET? VELVET saw an ATL price of 0.032064654757022706 USD . What is the trading volume of VELVET? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VELVET is $ 98.56K USD . Will VELVET go higher this year? VELVET might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VELVET price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Velvet (VELVET) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC