What is VANA (VANA)

Vana ($VANA) is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that transforms personal data into a tradable financial asset, empowering users to securely monetize their private data through Data DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) and innovative proof mechanisms like Proof-of-Contribution. By aggregating and validating data through Data Liquidity Pools (DLPs), Vana enables AI model training while ensuring data privacy and user ownership. The $VANA token underpins the ecosystem, facilitating transactions, staking, and governance. With its focus on creating a new asset class of data tokens, Vana bridges Web2 and Web3, aiming to revolutionize data ownership and the AI economy.

VANA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your VANA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check VANA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about VANA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your VANA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

VANA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as VANA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VANA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our VANA price prediction page.

VANA Price History

Tracing VANA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VANA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our VANA price history page.

How to buy VANA (VANA)

Looking for how to buy VANA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase VANA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VANA to Local Currencies

1 VANA to VND ₫ 133,897.302 1 VANA to AUD A$ 8.25076 1 VANA to GBP ￡ 3.9165 1 VANA to EUR € 4.59536 1 VANA to USD $ 5.222 1 VANA to MYR RM 23.02902 1 VANA to TRY ₺ 198.59266 1 VANA to JPY ¥ 746.95488 1 VANA to RUB ₽ 429.5095 1 VANA to INR ₹ 449.24866 1 VANA to IDR Rp 88,508.4613 1 VANA to KRW ₩ 7,428.13834 1 VANA to PHP ₱ 297.9151 1 VANA to EGP ￡E. 266.26978 1 VANA to BRL R$ 30.60092 1 VANA to CAD C$ 7.20636 1 VANA to BDT ৳ 634.42078 1 VANA to NGN ₦ 8,381.98886 1 VANA to UAH ₴ 215.56416 1 VANA to VES Bs 370.762 1 VANA to PKR Rs 1,464.771 1 VANA to KZT ₸ 2,704.26492 1 VANA to THB ฿ 175.4592 1 VANA to TWD NT$ 169.14058 1 VANA to AED د.إ 19.16474 1 VANA to CHF Fr 4.22982 1 VANA to HKD HK$ 40.4705 1 VANA to MAD .د.م 48.35572 1 VANA to MXN $ 105.01442

VANA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VANA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VANA What is the price of VANA (VANA) today? The live price of VANA (VANA) is 5.222 USD . What is the market cap of VANA (VANA)? The current market cap of VANA is $ 157.10M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VANA by its real-time market price of 5.222 USD . What is the circulating supply of VANA (VANA)? The current circulating supply of VANA (VANA) is 30.08M USD . What was the highest price of VANA (VANA)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of VANA (VANA) is 35.517 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of VANA (VANA)? The 24-hour trading volume of VANA (VANA) is $ 2.21M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!