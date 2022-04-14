VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER) Information Vader Fun is a DAO platform that enables users to participate in DAOs managed by curated AI Agents and Humans. VaderAI seeks to establish itself as the premier orchestrator of Agent-Led and Human-Led DAOs focused on the Agentic Economy by leveraging Vader Fun's distribution network. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/896 Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x731814e491571A2e9eE3c5b1F7f3b962eE8f4870 Buy VADER Now!

VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.56M $ 13.56M $ 13.56M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 996.74M $ 996.74M $ 996.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.61M $ 13.61M $ 13.61M All-Time High: $ 0.168 $ 0.168 $ 0.168 All-Time Low: $ 0.000060938884925464 $ 0.000060938884925464 $ 0.000060938884925464 Current Price: $ 0.013605 $ 0.013605 $ 0.013605 Learn more about VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER) price

VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VADER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VADER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VADER's tokenomics, explore VADER token's live price!

How to Buy VADER Interested in adding VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VADER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy VADER on MEXC now!

VaderAI by Virtuals (VADER) Price History Analysing the price history of VADER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VADER Price History now!

VADER Price Prediction Want to know where VADER might be heading? Our VADER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VADER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!