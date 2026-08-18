USUAL (USUAL) Technical Analysis Today The USUAL Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into USUAL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about USUAL's analysis below. Sign Up

USUAL (USUAL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.008758 -- -2.85% +2.27% -36.91%

USUAL Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of USUAL across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 3 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.008752 0.008751 R2 0.008751 0.008749 R1 0.008748 0.008749 PP 0.008747 0.008747 S1 0.008745 0.008746 S2 0.008744 0.008746 S3 0.008742 0.008744

USUAL Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.20M $1.08 M $1.28 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.15 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. USUAL Capital Flow Net Inflow USUALUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.02 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade USUAL (USUAL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live USUAL price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume USUAL / USDT $0.008758 $0.008758 $0.008758 -1.15% 6.41M (USDT) Trade USUAL / USDC $0.00876 $0.00876 $0.00876 -0.91% 6.17M (USDT) Trade