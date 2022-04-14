TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TerraClassicUSD (USTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Information Terra stablecoins offer instant settlements, low fees and seamless cross-border exchange - loved by millions of users and merchants. Terra aims to make its stablecoins available to every developer on every blockchain. Now live on Ethereum and Solana, and coming to more soon. Official Website: https://www.terra-classic.money Whitepaper: https://classic-docs.terra.money Block Explorer: https://finder.terra.money

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 75.17M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 5.59B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.113 All-Time Low: $ 0.006217587153532048 Current Price: $ 0.01344

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USTC's tokenomics, explore USTC token's live price!

