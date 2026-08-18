USELESS COIN (USELESS) Technical Analysis Today The USELESS COIN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into USELESS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about USELESS COIN's analysis below. Sign Up

USELESS COIN (USELESS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.038048 -- +3.79% -35.32% -39.53%

USELESS COIN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of USELESS COIN across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 3 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03837 0.03832 R2 0.03832 0.03829 R1 0.03829 0.03827 PP 0.03824 0.03824 S1 0.03821 0.03821 S2 0.03816 0.03819 S3 0.03813 0.03816

USELESS COIN Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.57M $2.91 M $3.48 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $1.08 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.08 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $2.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.10 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. USELESS COIN Capital Flow Net Inflow USELESSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.09 M 0.04 2026-08-17 $0.06 M 0.04 2026-08-16 $0.10 M 0.04 2026-08-15 $0.06 M 0.04 2026-08-14 $0.17 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade USELESS COIN (USELESS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live USELESS COIN price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume USELESS / USDT $0.038002 $0.038002 $0.038002 -7.44% 4.43M (USDT) Trade USELESS / USDC $0.0379 $0.0379 $0.0379 -7.89% 1.38M (USDT) Trade