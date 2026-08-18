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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on USELESS COIN, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on USELESS COIN, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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USELESS COIN (USELESS) Technical Analysis Today

USELESS COIN (USELESS) Technical Analysis Today

The USELESS COIN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into USELESS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about USELESS COIN's analysis below.

USELESS COIN (USELESS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.038048--+3.79%-35.32%-39.53%
Know more about USELESS COIN Price

USELESS COIN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of USELESS COIN across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 3
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03837
0.03832
R2
0.03832
0.03829
R1
0.03829
0.03827
PP
0.03824
0.03824
S1
0.03821
0.03821
S2
0.03816
0.03819
S3
0.03813
0.03816

USELESS COIN Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.57M
$2.91 M
$3.48 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.08 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.08 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.05M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.05 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

USELESS COIN Capital Flow

Net InflowUSELESSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.09 M0.04
2026-08-17$0.06 M0.04
2026-08-16$0.10 M0.04
2026-08-15$0.06 M0.04
2026-08-14$0.17 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about USELESS COIN

Trade USELESS COIN (USELESS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live USELESS COIN price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
USELESS/USDT
$0.038002
$0.038002$0.038002
-7.44%
4.43M (USDT)
USELESS/USDC
$0.0379
$0.0379$0.0379
-7.89%
1.38M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

USELESS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

USELESS
USELESS
USD
USD

1 USELESS = 0.038048 USD