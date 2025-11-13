StablR USD (USDR) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2025-11-13 21:52:50 (UTC+8)
Market Cap:
$ 8.96M
Total Supply:
$ 9.05M
Circulating Supply:
$ 9.05M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.96M
All-Time High:
$ 1.804
All-Time Low:
$ 0.980782166260219
Current Price:
$ 0.99
StablR USD (USDR) Information

StablR USD (USDR) is a MiCAR compliant US Dollar-backed stablecoin, pegged to the value of the US Dollar and redeemable on a 1:1 basis. The stablecoin is collateralized by fiat and short-term government bonds. The main purpose of StablR USD (USDR) is to provide a digital alternative to traditional forms of money that is more efficient, secure, and accessible. StablR USD (USDR) can be used as a medium of exchange, a store of value, and a unit of account. Some of the main use cases for StablR USD (USDR) include enabling faster and cheaper payments, facilitating international (foreign exchange) trade and investment, and enabling more flexible and resilient financial systems.

Official Website:
https://stablr.com
Whitepaper:
https://www.stablr.com/whitepaper/StablR_EMI_Whitepaper_USD_V2.0_SIGNED.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x7b43e3875440b44613dc3bc08e7763e6da63c8f8

StablR USD (USDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of StablR USD (USDR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of USDR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many USDR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

