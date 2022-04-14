Decentralized USD (USDD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Decentralized USD (USDD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Decentralized USD (USDD) Information

USDD 2.0 is a decentralized stablecoin based on security, transparency, and stability. It integrates safe liquidation, dynamic collateral adjustments, and advanced risk management to maintain its 1:1 peg to the US dollar. With over-collateralization and community-driven governance, users retain full control of their assets within a transparent and auditable system.

Official Website: https://usdd.io/
Whitepaper: https://usdd.network/USDD-en.pdf
Block Explorer: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TXDk8mbtRbXeYuMNS83CfKPaYYT8XWv9Hz

Decentralized USD (USDD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Decentralized USD (USDD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 569.74M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 569.91M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 1.0477
All-Time Low: $ 0.9254333369528154
Current Price: $ 0.9997

Decentralized USD (USDD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Decentralized USD (USDD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of USDD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

