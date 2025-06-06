What is Decentralized USD (USDD)

USDD 2.0 is a decentralized stablecoin based on security, transparency, and stability. It integrates safe liquidation, dynamic collateral adjustments, and advanced risk management to maintain its 1:1 peg to the US dollar. With over-collateralization and community-driven governance, users retain full control of their assets within a transparent and auditable system.

Decentralized USD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Decentralized USD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check USDD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Decentralized USD on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Decentralized USD buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Decentralized USD Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Decentralized USD, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USDD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Decentralized USD price prediction page.

Decentralized USD Price History

Tracing USDD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Decentralized USD price history page.

How to buy Decentralized USD (USDD)

Looking for how to buy Decentralized USD? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Decentralized USD on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

USDD to Local Currencies

1 USDD to VND ₫ 26,367.63 1 USDD to AUD A$ 1.53306 1 USDD to GBP ￡ 0.73146 1 USDD to EUR € 0.87174 1 USDD to USD $ 1.002 1 USDD to MYR RM 4.22844 1 USDD to TRY ₺ 39.35856 1 USDD to JPY ¥ 143.75694 1 USDD to RUB ₽ 77.39448 1 USDD to INR ₹ 86.05176 1 USDD to IDR Rp 16,161.28806 1 USDD to KRW ₩ 1,357.72002 1 USDD to PHP ₱ 55.7613 1 USDD to EGP ￡E. 49.73928 1 USDD to BRL R$ 5.59116 1 USDD to CAD C$ 1.36272 1 USDD to BDT ৳ 122.47446 1 USDD to NGN ₦ 1,563.18012 1 USDD to UAH ₴ 41.52288 1 USDD to VES Bs 97.194 1 USDD to PKR Rs 282.72432 1 USDD to KZT ₸ 511.2204 1 USDD to THB ฿ 32.67522 1 USDD to TWD NT$ 30.0099 1 USDD to AED د.إ 3.67734 1 USDD to CHF Fr 0.81162 1 USDD to HKD HK$ 7.85568 1 USDD to MAD .د.م 9.1683 1 USDD to MXN $ 19.1883

Decentralized USD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Decentralized USD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Decentralized USD What is the price of Decentralized USD (USDD) today? The live price of Decentralized USD (USDD) is 1.002 USD . What is the market cap of Decentralized USD (USDD)? The current market cap of Decentralized USD is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of USDD by its real-time market price of 1.002 USD . What is the circulating supply of Decentralized USD (USDD)? The current circulating supply of Decentralized USD (USDD) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Decentralized USD (USDD)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of Decentralized USD (USDD) is 1.0465 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Decentralized USD (USDD)? The 24-hour trading volume of Decentralized USD (USDD) is $ 95.13K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Combo: GameDev for June 5, 2025 The wheel keeps turning, the coins keep flowing, and it’s time for another round of daily domination. Welcome to June 5, 2025, where your hamster empire is just one combo away from leveling up. Whether you’re tapping before breakfast or plotting your upgrades mid-meeting (we won’t tell), we’ve got your GameDev combo fix right here — plus all the details to keep your earnings stacked and your leaderboard position safe from Steve. Let’s crack the combo, grab that cipher, and remind the world who really runs this burrow. Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Combo: GameDev for June 4, 2025 Check out

MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.